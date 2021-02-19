Coon Rapids boys basketball used a strong start to power past Centennial 82-68 Feb. 11, led offensively by Jordan Doe with a 21-point night and 19 apiece from M.J. Galimah and Matthew Ellingson.
Trey Johnston turned in a lights-out 36-point night to spark Spring Lake Park past Rogers 78-59 Feb. 11. Johnston was 12-of-16 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. Fitzgerald Wreh added 14 points and Kaleb Skelly scored 11 as the Panthers improved to 6-3 on the season.
Legacy Christian sprinted out of the gates with a 60-point first half before cruising down the stretch to a 90-53 win over North Lakes Feb. 15 to improve to 10-1 on the season. Harley Kendall scored 20 points and Jake Wald had 19 to lead the Lions.
Caleb Pratt and Tyler Cowden each scored 12 and Jordan Stone scored 10 to guide PACT past Eagle Ridge Academy 56-29 Feb. 11.
Class 3A’s second-ranked Totino-Grace took on Class 4A’s top-ranked Champlin Park in a heavyweight clash Feb. 11, with the Rebels topping the Eagles 75-65. The Eagles had four players reach double figures, led by Taison Chatman with 13.
