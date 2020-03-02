Three area boys basketball teams earned No. 2 seeds in their respective section tournaments, with another pair receiving No. 3 seeds as postseason action tips off this week.
Section 7AAAA
In Section 7AAAA, Cambridge-Isanti earned the top seed and a bye into the semifinals. The three quarterfinal games March 4 feature No. 7 Anoka at No. 2 Duluth East, No. 6 Coon Rapids at No. 3 Andover and No. 5 Blaine at No. 4 Forest Lake. The semifinals are March 7 and the championship is March 12, both at Elk River.
Section 5AAAA
Spring Lake Park concluded the regular season with a 21-5 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AAAA Tournament behind Park Center. The Panthers were scheduled to host No. 7 Roseville in the quarterfinals March 4 for a spot in the semifinals against either No. 3 Champlin Park or No. 6 Osseo.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 10 in Coon Rapids and the championship for March 13 in Rogers.
Park Center enters the playoffs ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, with Spring Lake Park ranked No. 7.
Section 4AAA
Totino-Grace finished the regular season with a record of 18-8 and ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, earning the No. 2 seed in the Section 4AAA field behind top-ranked Minnehaha Academy.
The Eagles were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Hill-Murray in the quarterfinals March 4, with No. 4 seed Columbia Heights hosting No. 5 seed Mahtomedi.
The semifinals are March 7 and the championship is March 12, both in Woodbury.
Section 5AAA
Third-seeded Fridley was scheduled to host sixth-seeded St. Francis in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals March 3, with the winner advancing to play against either No. 2 Monticello or No. 7 Big Lake in the semifinals March 6 at St. Michael-Albertville.
The championship game is March 12 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Delano is the top seed in the field, entering the playoffs ranked No. 7 in Class AAA.
Section 4A
Legacy Christian Academy closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak to enter the playoffs with a 22-4 record and earn the No. 2 seed in the Section 4A Tournament.
PACT Charter earned the No. 7 seed in the field and will open the playoffs at home March 5 against an opponent to be determined, with the winner advancing to play at Legacy Christian in the quarterfinals March 7.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 11 and the championship for March 13.
Christ’s Household of Faith (20-6) is the No. 1 seed in the field.
