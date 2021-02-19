With its top seven skiers in the top 14 overall, Blaine boys Alpine crushed the field in the fourth NWSC race Feb. 11. Nate Killian was the individual runner-up with a combined time of 51.57 seconds, followed by Lucas VanWechel (53.73), Chase VanGuilder (54.66), Dylan Kolb (54.70), Frank Long (55.24), Quinn Snyder (55.36) and Roger McQuay (55.56).
Andover recorded four of the top eight individual times in the fourth NWSC race Feb. 11 to earn a runner-up team finish. Jack Reinardy was the leader in third place in 51.85 seconds, followed closely by teammates Brandon Schroeder (53.33), Kyle Sanders (54.22) and Ben Audette (54.66).
St. Francis earned eighth at the meet, led by Evan Haupert in 59.57.
Anoka earned ninth at the meet, led by Ian Brunn in 56.12 and Joe Pinewski in 58.35.
