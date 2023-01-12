An employment agreement with new Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Ireland was approved by the Anoka County Board Jan. 3.
Ireland was appointed to the position by newly-elected Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise. Both were sworn in during a ceremony at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 3.
Wise and Ireland are no strangers to each other. Both served with the Coon Rapids Police Department with Ireland retiring in 2019 after a 31-year career that included time as captain and deputy chief when Wise was police chief.
Wise retired from the department June 30, 2022 following a 27-year career, including the last 11 as chief. He was elected sheriff at the November 2022 general election and will serve a four-year term.
“Paul has come out of retirement to help me,” Wise said when he appeared at the Coon Rapids City Council meeting the evening of Jan. 3.
“For the job of chief deputy sheriff, it is essential I have someone that I know and trust,” he said.
At a morning swearing in ceremony hosted by outgoing Sheriff James Stuart, who did not seek re-election after serving 12 years, Wise took the oath of office from Anoka County District Court Judge Sean Gibbs, then Wise swore in Ireland.
Wise and his family move to Coon Rapids when he was in seventh grade and he graduated from Coon Rapids High School, then he earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from Augsburg University and later a master’s degree in leadership from the University of St. Thomas.
He began his career in hotel management, but switched to law enforcement after his experience working with police officers in his role as a hotel manager. He was first employed by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, then was hired as a patrol officer by the Robbinsdale Police Department before he was recruited to join the Coon Rapids Police Department in 1995.
Starting as a patrol officer, Wise also served as a detective, school liaison officer, patrol sergeant and investigative captain before his appointment as chief in 2011.
Wise described his election as sheriff as “humbling” when he spoke to the city council.
Ireland received a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University Mankato and completed the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.
Joining Coon Rapids Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, Ireland also served as patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, patrol captain, support services captain and then deputy chief before his retirement.
In a press release from the sheriff’s office, Ireland said, “I believe my time away from law enforcement will give me the perspective needed to be an asset as I begin this new chapter.”
According to Ireland, he will strive to uphold the historically excellent standards and reputation of the sheriff’s office.
Stuart will start a new job in March as executive director of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.
