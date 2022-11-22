From staff reports
Following an alleged robbery, car chase and shooting incident, a Blaine man is facing federal charges for illegal possession of a firearm.
Carson Thomas McCoy, 21, is being charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Nov. 18 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office states.
According to court documents, on Aug. 10 at 1:26 p.m., deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in Ham Lake, the release states.
A video surveillance system at the residence showed a man, allegedly Carson Thomas McCoy, 21, prying open the front door of the residence and later speeding away in a stolen black BMW sedan, the Attorney’s Office alleges in the release.
Among the items stolen were a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun, two loaded ammunition magazines and $1,500 in cash, according to court documents. ACSO received reports, less than 30 minutes later, of an incident involving shots fired around Lexington Avenue and 155th Avenue northeast in Ham Lake. It was reported that a black BMW sedan nearly collided with three people riding motorcycles.
Someone in the BMW then held a handgun out of the BMW’s sunroof and fired several shots at the three people on the motorcycles. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement located the BMW and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled before eventually crashing into an ACSO’s patrol vehicle.
The driver, McCoy, and a female passenger were arrested, the release states. Following a search of the BMW, law enforcement recovered the stolen Springfield Armory handgun, a Bersa .380 caliber handgun, narcotics, $851 in cash and a false identification card.
According to court documents, on July 19, McCoy used the false identification card at car dealership in Eden Prairie to arrange a test drive of the black BMW sedan and never returned the car.
He appeared on Nov. 17 in U.S. District Court before Judge Elizabeth Wright and was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Blaine Police Department and ACSO.
