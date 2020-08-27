The Blaine girls tennis team was among the first teams in the area and state to return to competition Aug. 25 after over a five-month absence of Minnesota State High School League events, taking on Champlin Park in a Northwest Suburban Conference showdown. Cross-country meets and soccer matches were scheduled to begin Aug. 27, as were virtual girls swimming and diving meets. Photos by Patrick Slack
Blaine, Anoka and Andover girls tennis kick off fall events
Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
