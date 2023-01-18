Capitol

A supporter of marijuana legalization shows their support on the Capitol steps in May 2021. HF100, a bill to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana, cleared its first House committee Jan. 11. (House Photography file photo)

 Paul Battaglia

Less than a year after Minnesota created laws legalizing small amounts of THC in edible and beverage products, DFL legislators are looking to legalize adult-use cannabis across the state.

DFL lawmakers announced their plans to introduce the bill, HF100, on Jan. 5. On Jan. 11 it cleared its first stop in the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee and will now head on to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee for approval.

Stephenson

Stephenson 
Tim Walz.jpg

Tim Walz
Scott, Peggy.jpg

Scott
Wise, Brad.jpeg

Brad Wise 

Front page photo courtesy  Minnesota House of Representatives’ Session Daily.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.