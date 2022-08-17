Out of 6,000 players who tried out nationally, Andover’s James Ogren was one of 10 to advance to the semifinals of the Little League Home Run Derby, getting a chance to swing for the fences at the Seattle Mariners’ home stadium T-Mobile Park.
Ogren qualified for the home run derby by hitting 32 home runs over three rounds in a local little league competition.
Ogren hit 15 home runs in the national event, one short of advancing to the final four competition at the Little League World Series.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life, getting to meet all of the other contestants in both the baseball and softball competitions,” Ogren said. “We got to hang out in the player lounge when we weren’t competing! We also met Alex Bregman when we got into the dugout before the competition. Both of my parents and my sister came too!”
Like most young baseball players, Ogren had taken part in derbies with his friends and in his backyard. But nothing like this, trying to go deep on a major league field.
“We’ve done smaller ones in practices and at the park with friends,” Ogren said. “Nothing as official as this one, though.”
While Ogren had hoped his dad would be allowed to pitch, each contestant had the same pitcher, one with a unique tie to baseball history.
“He was a teacher from Kansas City who was related to Harry Carey,” Ogren said.
On top of the individual homer success, Ogren was part of the Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team that won this summer’s state championship and earned a spot in the Midwest
Regional tournament.
“Exciting,” Ogren said. “We’ve been working for this for three years. My goal was always to win state and make it to Indy!”
