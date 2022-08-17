SP James Ogren home run derby.jpg

Andover 12-year-old James Ogren was one of 10 Little Leaguers to earn a chance to take part in a home run derby at the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park.

It was a slugger’s dream come true.

Out of 6,000 players who tried out nationally, Andover’s James Ogren was one of 10 to advance to the semifinals of the Little League Home Run Derby, getting a chance to swing for the fences at the Seattle Mariners’ home stadium T-Mobile Park.

