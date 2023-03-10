The Book Travelers was the last team standing after several rounds of questions about 25 books, and the team’s three middle schoolers were crowned this year’s champions for the districtwide Battle of the Books competition on Thursday, March 2.
The champions, from Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids, were seventh grader Margaret Phillips, seventh grader Kingston Vang, and eighth grader Lincoln Vang.
The team was led by Jess Leighton, a Northdale Middle School sixth grade teacher.
“I really love Battle of the Books because it promotes literacy and the students get to read such a wide variety of genres,” Leighton said in a press release from the district. “There are 25 books on the list and most teams divide them up, but some students read all of the books.”
“It was tough, but as things went on, we got more confident and just went with it,” Kingston Vang said in the release.
“I feel excitement, like I’m going to faint,” Lincoln Vang said after winning.
“I was crying,” Phillips added.
A total of 19 teams representing the district’s six middle schools answered questions about the books chosen for this year’s competition. Each team had won a spot in the districtwide competition by competing first at their individual school’s Battle of the Books contests.
Other participating schools were Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Coon Rapids Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Oak View Middle School, and Roosevelt Middle School. Teams got creative when it came to selecting names. Team names included The Fire-Breathing Rubber Duckies, The Giggle Geese, Indecisive, and A Reasonable and Eloquent Name That Imprints a Good Impression on the Reader.
If a team failed to answer a question, they were eliminated.
In between questions, teams stayed hyper-focused with pure silence filling the room.
“Middle schoolers are not usually this quiet,” said emcee and competition judge Julie Scullen, a district teaching and learning specialist. “What we have here is the intensity of a playoff hockey game — except way quieter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.