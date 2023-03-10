The Book Travelers was the last team standing after several rounds of questions about 25 books, and the team’s three middle schoolers were crowned this year’s champions for the districtwide Battle of the Books competition on Thursday, March 2.

The champions, from Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids, were seventh grader Margaret Phillips, seventh grader Kingston Vang, and eighth grader Lincoln Vang.

