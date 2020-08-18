The Coon Rapids Redbirds and Anoka Bucs advanced through the Section 4 playoffs Aug. 13-16 and on to the upcoming Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament.
Coon Rapids dominated its way past its best-of-three series, sweeping Centennial by scores of 10-1 and 7-0.
Anoka had to battle back after dropping a close 2-1 game to Andover in its playoff opener, winning game two 17-2 before taking the decisive final game 7-1.
Coon Rapids earned the top seed out of Section 4, with Champlin No. 2, Anoka No. 3 and St. Michael No. 4.
Coon Rapids will open state tournament play against the Miesville Mudhens Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., while Anoka will play the Cold Spring Springers Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Winners from those games will advance to the second weekend of the tournament and play Saturday, Aug. 29. Games continue Aug. 30, then Sept. 4-6. The state tournament is being played in Shakopee.
The Blaine Fusion won the Metro Minny regular season title with a 13-1 league record.
