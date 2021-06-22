Andover baseball won two of three games to earn third place in Class AAAA in its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
The Huskies opened the state tournament in dominant fashion, rolling past Hopkins 10-0 in five innings in the quarterfinals held in Chaska June 15.
Carson Wadel went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, Logan Myers had a pair of hits and scored twice, Davis Gohman drove in two and scored two runs and Ryan Koltes added a double. Anthony Pardo started and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out seven to earn the win. Samuel Angell pitched a shutout fifth inning.
The Huskies narrowly dropped a back-and-forth semifinal the following day 5-4 against Park of Cottage Grove.
Kyle Law had a pair of hits and drew two walks while scoring twice, Myers went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in two, Logan Gravink knocked in two runs and Noah Dagostino hit a double.
Andover bounced right back in the third-place game that followed immediately after, closing out its season with a 6-3 win over Minnetonka.
Wadel doubled, walked twice and scored two runs, Jacob Deuschle delivered a pair of hits and a walk, Myers added three more hits and drove in two more runs, Pardo had a pair of hits and Law picked up a double and two runs batted in. Josh Stoll allowed just one run over five innings to record the win on the mound.
The Huskies finished with a record of 23-5, winnings its first Northwest Suburban Conference championship in program history before taking the Section 7AAAA title.
