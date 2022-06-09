It’s new. It rocks. It’s Bach.
Bach to Rock Music School is coming to Coon Rapids, with a free grand opening June 11 at 10 a.m. at its new location in Riverdale Center. Attendees are welcome to tour the school, enjoy live student performances and free early education classes, and will have the opportunity to win numerous auction items.
“It is our hope that students of all ages will be able to become their best musical selves in our school,” owner Judy Shoulak said. “We have been able to hire some amazing musicians from the Anoka and surrounding areas. We look forward to having our students out performing in the community, which really is an extension of their education with us.”
Bach to Rock is a franchise location based out of Maryland, with around 60 schools across the country and more opening. Judy Shoulak and her son Jake opened a school in Plymouth in 2018. While there were challenges in early years, they also found many people turning to music during 2020.
“Amazingly, we grew quite a bit during the pandemic, offering online lessons as an additional option,” Shoulak said. “We currently teach over 450 lessons per week out of our Plymouth location. We hired some amazing instructors who really wanted to grow with our brand, so we decided to open a second school. We are passionate about impacting people’s lives through music — this includes our students and our instructors and managers.”
Shortly after the growth during the pandemic, they turned their sights on expanding to the Anoka County area.
“Coon Rapids was a natural choice for our second location,” Shoulak said. “It is a growing and vibrant area. My son Jake lives in Anoka. This is the community my husband and I moved to 20-plus years ago when we relocated from Ohio to Minnesota. It feels like coming home to open our second school in the Anoka area.”
With experience running a Bach to Rock location already, the Shoulaks aim to take those lessons and bring more creative ideas to their second location.
“In Plymouth, we learned the importance of hiring amazing instructors who are not only great musicians, but are also positive role models in the lives of our students,” Shoulak said. “It is such an important time for that. We also learned the importance of making life as easy as possible for our parents. We have many rooms to teach and numerous instructors, so we can usually teach multiple students in the same family at the same time.”
Bach to Rock offers music lessons for all ages, with a variety of programming individually, in groups and online.
“We also hold music camps all summer long, which provides a great option for keeping kids busy, growing and learning throughout the summer,” Shoulak said. “In addition, we provide birthday parties, which is a great way for families to enjoy their celebrations without having to worry about the planning or the cleanup after. We have an extensive early childhood music program, beginning with toddlers and going up until approximately age 7, when we begin our private lessons for children, and adults of all ages. Our oldest student in Plymouth is 85, but we do not set any limits on age!”
There was a ribbon-cutting event held for the school at the end of May, with community members in attendance able to get a sneak peek at the school, generating excitement about what is to come.
“It has been so fun to see how amazed people are when they walk through the school,” Shoulak said. “It is so beautiful and formatted in a way where we can teach many individuals and groups of people.
“We do believe that kids learn the most and really excel when they are playing in bands with other kids, so we really encourage that a lot. We have a recording studio in the school and we make sure students have the opportunity to record when they graduate from their level of music. We also teach music production and recording, as well as DJ lessons.”
The school is located at 13030 Riverdale Drive NW, Coon Rapids.
For more information, visit coonrapids.bachtorock.com.
