Anoka wrestling took down Class AA’s fifth-ranked Foley 33-27 before flattening Irondale/Spring Lake Park 74-6 to sweep a tri meet Feb. 9. Going 2-0 on the night for the Tornadoes were Elijah Paulson, Carter Ban, Brendan Howes, Brad Howes, Zaden Fitzsimmonds and Tyler Nebelung.
Coon Rapids split a pair of tris on the week, including wins of 63-9 over Elk River and 42-31 over Farmington. Alex Kowalchyk and Gavin Layton both improved to 8-0 on the season, Nick Lattery collected three falls, Ellie Madimba picked up two falls and Andriy Dimov earned two major decisions and a technical fall. Demetrius Seals added a key last-second victory with a late takedown.
Andover earned a 45-33 victory over St. Francis in a tri Feb. 5, led by falls from Brandon Board and Eric Sherer.
