Anoka wrestling had six individual place-winners in the Class AAA individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 4-5, led by a pair of state finalists.
Elijah Paulson was the state runner-up at 132, reaching the finals with a flurry of points, winning with a 16-1 technical fall in the first round, a 14-6 major decision in the quarterfinals and a 12-6 decision in the semifinals.
Jacob Whitaker was the state runner-up at 152, reaching the finals with a first-round fall, a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals and a 4-3 decision in the semifinals.
Jaden Burandt earned fourth place at 182. Burandt reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win in the first round, followed by an 8-6 decision in the tiebreaker in the quarterfinals. Burandt added a 4-3 decision in the consolation semifinals.
Carter Ban recorded a fifth-place finish at 138. Ban reached the semifinal round with a first-period fall to open the tournament, then a 9-0 major decision in the quarterfinals. Ban finished his high school career with a 6-1 win in the fifth-place bout.
Noah Torgerson earned fifth place at 170, going 4-2 for the tournament. Torgerson opened with a 13-0 major decision in the first round, then battled back to the consolation semifinals with a pair of 5-2 decisions. Torgerson finished with an 11-7 win in the fifth-place bout.
Alley Altringer was part of history, competing in the first-ever MSHSL state girls tournament. Altringer earned third place at 132, winning her third-place bout 8-3.
Gabrielle Bragg (106), Brendan Howes (145) and Logan Jungling (160) were all state qualifiers for the Tornadoes as well. Howes had to medically default after the state team competition.
Andover
Andover had a pair of place-winners, with Nate Beberg earning third at 220 and Brandon Board placing fourth at 106.
Beberg went 5-1 over the weekend to close out his high school career. Beberg won his opening match by a 9-1 major decision before dropping his quarterfinal bout. Beberg responded by winning his final four bouts, picking up a pin and then decisions of 2-1, 6-2 and 3-2, the final victory avenging his quarterfinal match.
Board earned wins of 14-9 and 4-3 on the opening day of the tournament to reach the semifinals. Board won 6-5 in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place bout.
Nolan Israelson (182) and Tramaine Davis (195) also qualified for the Huskies.
Blaine
In addition to Luke Studer's title at 138, senior Cooper Larson reached the podium for Blaine with a fifth-place finish at 132. Larson reached the quarterfinals with a 5-2 win in the first round, then advanced back to the consolation semifinals with a 16-0 technical fall and a 7-1 decision. Larson won his fifth-place bout by medical forfeit.
Jordyn Greseth-Clendening qualified for the Bengals at 160.
Class AA
St. Francis sophomore Tyson Charmoli led area wrestlers in Class AA, finishing as the runner-up at 126. Charmoli advanced to the finals with wins of 19-4, 8-4 and 8-5. Gavin Gould competed for the Saints at 106.
Totino-Grace had seven individuals compete, including Austin Herbst (106), Sean O’Brien (120), Ethan Sylvester (126), Alex Temple (145), Michael Loger (160), Mac Bouwman (182) and Charles Baker (195).
Fridley had three qualifiers in Ben Davis (138), Guinahi Douhe (170) and Gavin Gerhard (220).
Columbia Heights’ Jon Heveron qualified at 152.
Girls
Along with Altringer, Fridley’s Olivia Sackor was part of the first-ever MSHSL girls championship round, finishing as the runner-up at 107. Sackor reached the finals with a pin in the semifinals.
