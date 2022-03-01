After qualifying as a team the week before, Anoka wrestling had eight individuals advance on to state during the Section 7AAA Championships at Elk River Feb. 26.
The state team tournament is March 3, and the state individual tournament is March 4-5, both at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moving on for the Tornadoes were Elijah Paulson (champion, 132), Brendan Howes (champion, 145), Logan Jungling (champion, 160), Noah Torgerson (champion, 170), Jaden Burandt (champion, 182), Gabrielle Bragg (runner-up, 106), Carter Ban (runner-up, 138) and Jacob Whitaker (runner-up, 152).
Andover had four individuals advance, including Brandon Board (champion, 106), Nate Beberg (champion, 220), Nolan Israelson (runner-up, 182) and Tramaine Davis (runner-up, 195).
Blaine had a trio of individuals move on, including Luke Studer (champion, 138), Cooper Larson (runner-up, 132) and Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (runner-up, 160).
Section 6AA
St. Francis had a pair of wrestlers advance out of Section 6AA. Tyson Charmoli won the title at 126, and Gavin Gould finished as the runner-up at 106.
Section 5AA
Totino-Grace had seven individuals advance past the Section 5AA tournament, including Sean O’Brien (champion, 120), Ethan Sylvester (champion, 126), Alex Temple (champion, 145), Michael Loger (champion, 160), Ethan Herbst (runner-up, 106), Mac Bouwman (runner-up, 182) and Charles Baker (runner-up, 195).
Fridley had a trio of individuals advance, including Ben Davis (champion, 138), Gavin Gerhard (champion, 220) and Guinahi Douhe (runner-up, 170).
Columbia Heights’ Jon Heveron advanced as the runner-up at 152.
Section 4AAA
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony had three qualifiers in Section 4AAA, including Brandon Lee (champion, 113), Matt Arens (runner-up, 126) and Romer Pugh (runner-up, 152).
