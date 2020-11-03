After splitting the opening two sets, Blaine seized the final two to earn its fourth win in its past five matches Nov. 2, defeating host Coon Rapids 25-7, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 to improve to 5-3 on the season.
The Bengals also earned a win in their previous outing Oct. 28, sweeping Osseo at home 25-13, 25-19, 25-19.
Coon Rapids fell 25-18, 25-6, 24-26, 25-15 in its previous match at Centennial Oct. 28.
Andover moves to 7-1
Andover closed out a marathon third set to finish off a road sweep over Totino-Grace 25-13, 25-22, 30-28 Nov. 2.
The Huskies are now 7-1 on the season, tied for second in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Avery Bolles delivered 16 kills to power the Andover offense against Totino-Grace, with seven by Brooke Ramsey and five by Mallory Rak. Mari Whiteford distributed 23 assists and Ramsey added 16.
Andover also earned a 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 home win over Anoka Oct. 28, with 14 kills by Rak, 13 by Bolles and eight by Presley Sommers.
Anoka dropped a 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 home match against Centennial Nov. 2.
Legacy Christian remains undefeated
Legacy Christian Academy overpowered North Lakes Academy 25-4, 25-10, 25-6 at home Oct. 30 to improve to 5-0 on the season and remain atop the Minnesota Classic.
PACT Charter fell in four sets against Lester Prairie Oct. 29 and in three sets against West Lutheran/Heritage Nov. 2 in MCAA play.
Fridley sweeps CH, Elks edge SLP, C-I tops Saints
Fridley swept a Tri-Metro match against Columbia Heights Nov. 2.
Elk River narrowly got past Spring Lake Park in a five-setter Oct. 28, topping the Panthers 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10.
St. Francis fell 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 in Mississippi 8 play against Cambridge-Isanti Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.