A five-set effort resulted in an eighth win in a row for Andover Nov. 16, as the Huskies outlasted Elk River 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11.
Avery Bolles powered the Huskies offensively, slamming 22 kills, while Brooke Ramsey delivered 11 kills and Olivia Rooney hit 10.
Mari Whiteford set up the attack with 23 assists and Ramsey added 17, with Ramsey also serving five aces.
Defensively, Mallory Rak and Bolles each had 22 digs and Brenna Stam had 19 digs.
Andover improved to 11-1 with the win and was scheduled to take on Champlin Park Nov. 18. The Rebels are 10-1 on the season. Both teams narrowly trail Northwest Suburban Conference leader Maple Grove, which is 11-0, as the regular season winds down.
Andover swept Robbinsdale Armstrong in its previous outing 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 Nov. 12, led by Bolles with 12 kills.
Blaine tops T-G, SLP outlasts Coon Rapids
Blaine earned a 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21 win over Totino-Grace Nov. 12 and is 6-6 heading into its final two regular season matches.
Spring Lake Park pulled out a back-and-forth match at Coon Rapids Nov. 16, prevailing 21-25, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.
Spring Lake Park also won its previous time out, taking down Osseo 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11 Nov. 12.
Champlin Park topped Anoka in three sets Nov. 16.
Fridley, Columbia Heights defeat Brooklyn Center
Fridley earned a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 home sweep over Brooklyn Center in Tri-Metro Conference action Nov. 13. Columbia Heights won at Brooklyn Center Nov. 16, picking up a 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory.
Legacy Christian remains undefeated
After dropping the first set, Legacy Christian Academy answered by taking the final three to defeat Nova Classical Academy 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 Nov. 16, remaining undefeated on the season at 10-0. The Lions also won in four sets over PACT Charter Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.