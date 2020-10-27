Andover’s strong start to the volleyball season continued as the Huskies recorded a pair of 3-0 victories to improve their record to 5-1, defeating Osseo Oct. 22 and Coon Rapids Oct. 26. Avery Bolles had 14 kills, Presley Sommers had eight and Mallory Rak had seven against Osseo, with 25 assists by Mari Whiteford and 16 digs by Brenna Stam. Bolles added 16 kills and 12 digs versus Coon Rapids.
Coon Rapids won its previous outing, topping Anoka 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 Oct. 22. Anoka rallied for a 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 win over Totino-Grace Oct. 26 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Blaine powered past Park Center 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 Oct. 22 before falling in three sets to Northwest Suburban Conference leader Maple Grove Oct. 26. The Bengals are now 3-3.
Spring Lake Park went to five sets against Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct. 26, with the Falcons prevailing 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10.
Legacy Christian cruised past Lester Prairie 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 Oct. 22 to remain undefeated at 4-0 on the season.
PACT overpowered Kaleidoscope Charter in three sets Oct. 26 to improve to 4-3 on the year.
