Andover rallied, Blaine and Legacy Christian Academy swept, while PACT Charter and Totino-Grace outlasted to advance in area volleyball playoff action.
Section 7AAAA
Top-seeded Blaine picked up a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 sweep over Coon Rapids to open the playoffs in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals Oct. 28. Ella Kapus slammed 11 kills, Evelyn Thormodsgaard distributed 20 assists and Jillian Hanson recorded four aces for the Bengals.
After dropping a narrow first set, Andover took a nail-biting second on its way to a 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 win over Anoka in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals Oct. 28.
Avery Bolles recorded 27 kills to reach the 300-kill mark on the season for Andover in the match. Izzy Soens had 16 kills, Sam Jenson had 37 assists and six aces and Allie McNamara had 26 digs for Anoka.
Blaine was scheduled to host Centennial while Andover traveled to Forest Lake in the semifinal round Nov. 3. The section championship match is Nov. 6, with the state tournament Nov. 10-13.
Section 4A
Legacy Christian Academy overpowered St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning 25-6, 25-15, 25-8, while PACT Charter persevered 25-20, 25-13, 24-26, 29-27 in the Section 4A quarterfinals Oct. 30. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4 and the finals are Nov. 6.
Section 5AAA
Alex McGeehan had nine kills and Megan DeZurik and Abby Zehr had eight kills apiece as Totino-Grace rallied past Big Lake 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 in the Section 5AAA semifinals Oct. 29, setting up a championship clash against Monticello scheduled for Nov. 3.
Fridley fell 25-22, 26-24, 14-25, 22-25, 15-9 against Edison and St. Francis fell 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 against Big Lake in the 5AAA quarterfinals Oct. 27.
Section 5AAAA
After winning its playoff opener in four sets against Hopkins, Spring Lake Park fell 25-10, 25-11, 25-21 against top-ranked Wayzata in the Section 5AAAA semifinals Oct. 28.
Section 5AA
Columbia Heights won its Section 5AA opener 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 over Brooklyn Center Oct. 27 before falling against Maranatha Oct. 29.
