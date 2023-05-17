The Blaine boys and girls track and field teams swept the titles at the Section 5AAA True Team Championships May 9, while the Anoka boys won the Section 4AAA title, each advancing to the upcoming state meet May 19.

In the Section 5AAA boys field, four individuals teamed up to win six events to lead the Blaine boys, including River Santiago in the 1,600 and in the 3,200, Andrew Edwards in the discus and in the shot put, Tyce Smith in the 400 and Evan Koerber in the 800. St. Francis’ Jacob Tilly won the boys long jump, with the Saints also winning the 4x200 relay. Spring Lake Park’s Isaac Ononiwu won the boys 300 hurdles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.