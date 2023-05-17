The Blaine boys and girls track and field teams swept the titles at the Section 5AAA True Team Championships May 9, while the Anoka boys won the Section 4AAA title, each advancing to the upcoming state meet May 19.
In the Section 5AAA boys field, four individuals teamed up to win six events to lead the Blaine boys, including River Santiago in the 1,600 and in the 3,200, Andrew Edwards in the discus and in the shot put, Tyce Smith in the 400 and Evan Koerber in the 800. St. Francis’ Jacob Tilly won the boys long jump, with the Saints also winning the 4x200 relay. Spring Lake Park’s Isaac Ononiwu won the boys 300 hurdles.
The Blaine girls won five events, with Marvelous Onwualo taking first in the 100 hurdles and in the triple jump, and Hannah Claussen winning the 400. The Bengals also won the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. The Spring Lake Park girls won five events, including Julianna Ross in the 300 hurdles, Ashley Stewart in the discus, Arabella Sutch in the shot put, Nevaeh Coffer in the long jump and Kaitlyn Staut in the pole vault.
In Section 4AAA, the Anoka boys excelled with a balanced lineup, led by Joshua Graske taking the title in the pole vault, and the Tornadoes’ first place 4x400 and 4x800 relays.Coon Rapids’ Jackson Smith delivered a dominant day, winning the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. The Cardinals also won the 4x200 relay.
In the Section 4AAA girls competition, area event-winners were Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson in the 3,200 and Sofia Condon in the pole vault, Coon Rapids’ Mikayla de Souza in the long jump, and Andover’s Avah Shaw in the high jump.
Boys lacrosse
Blaine ran away with a 19-2 win over Osseo/Park Center May 15, sparked by a six-goal night from Robert Cruikshank, and four goals by Alexander Crane. Adding two goals apiece were Talan Spaniol, Mark Radtke and Caden Parent.
Devin Hirsch netted six goals, and Tanner Peterson recorded three goals and two assists to lift Anoka to a 13-8 win over Andover May 10.
Girls lacrosse
Brooklynn Hedberg delivered five goals and Lainey Alfson netted four as Blaine outpaced Osseo/Park Center 18-10 May 15. Paige Vanzomeran and Alyssa Mathes each added two goals for the Bengals.
Eden Lenzmeier and Merrill Delich both tallied three goals as Andover defeated Anoka 17-1 May 10. Adding two goals apiece for the Huskies were Addison Thinnes, Isabel Mika, Maya Engler and Elizabeth Schrubbe. Anoka topped Totino-Grace 12-6 May 15, led by Layla Alm with four goals, Jennah Krakow with three, and Kendyl St. Hilaire with two.
Baseball
Anoka won its eighth in a row May 12, topping Andover 4-3. Mason Hoheisel struck out eight over six innings to earn the win on the mound. Andover came back to win its next outing 2-0 over Centennial May 16.
Legacy Christian Academy clinched a repeat MCAA conference championship May 16 with a 16-6 win over PACT. Alex Christian, Drew Albrecht and Grant Lindholm had three hits apiece and combined to score seven runs for LCA.
Adam Puder allowed just one run over five innings and collected a pair of hits at the plate as Blaine earned an 11-1 win over Coon Rapids May 16.
Cooper Fiskewold homered and drove in four runs as St. Francis shut out Zimmerman 10-0 May 12, improving to 8-4.
Softball
Emmie Sylvia-Cochran threw a three-hit shutout as Blaine topped Osseo 2-0 May 15. Kylie Petersen had a pair of hits, and Kaitlyn Way scored both of the Bengals’ runs.
Kyla Abrahamson and Kara Schwintek each had a double and a homer to power St. Francis to a 9-8 win over Mounds Park Academy May 15, improving to 10-3 on the year.
June Tessum homered and drove in four runs as PACT defeated Southwest Christian 10-3 May 15. Alayna Spiess pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
Andover shut out Centennial 2-0 May 16, improving to 8-4 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Anoka won its fourth game in five outings May 16, defeating Totino-Grace 21-1.
Spring Lake Park shut out Osseo 3-0 May 11, its third win in four games.
Boys tennis
Coon Rapids closed out the regular season with a record of 17-3, winning its NWSC crossover match 3-2 over Rogers Sept. 10 in an all-doubles clash. Winners for the Cardinals were the teams of Joe Savelli/Dylan Anderson, Ryder Held/Cooper Held and Will Wagner/Blake Degrote.
Coon Rapids earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 5AA team tournament and was scheduled to play at No. 4 Buffalo in the quarterfinals May 17. No. 7 Anoka won its first-round match 5-2 over No. 10 Rogers May 16, advancing to take on No. 2 Orono in the quarterfinals.
In Section 7AA, Blaine earned the No. 5 seed and was scheduled to open the playoffs at home against No. 12 St. Francis May 18. Andover earned the No. 10 seed and was scheduled to open at No. 7 Princeton.
Boys golf
Totino-Grace finished in second place, just a stroke off leader Maple Grove during the NWSC meet at Logger’s Trail May 16. Spring Lake Park earned third, Blaine tied for fourth, Anoka earned seventh, Coon Rapids earned 12th and Andover earned 13th. Spring Lake Park won the Chaska Boys Invite the day prior by one shot over Edina, led by rounds of 69 by both Jake Birdwell and Austin Roloff.
Girls golf
Legacy Christian Academy finished as the runner-up, Spring Lake Park earned third and Blaine earned seventh in the Legacy Christian Academy Invitational at Northfork May 15.
College softball
Anoka-Ramsey finished its season as the runner-up at the Region XIIIA Tournament May 11-12. The Rams posted a record of 40-11 on the year.
College football
Blaine graduate Ryan Riedel, a senior at University of Minnesota Moorhead who completed his senior football season in the fall, was named an NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winner. To receive the award, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and be on track to graduate.
College golf
Blaine graduate Caleb VanArragon, a senior on the Valparaiso University men’s golf team, tied for eighth place at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, earning the MVC Elite 17 Award for his academic and athletic success for a third straight year, while garnering All-MVC honors for a fourth consecutive season.
