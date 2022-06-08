The Andover boys and Blaine girls took home team titles during the Section 7AAA Championships June 1-3, while several area athletes throughout all three classes advanced to state during the week. The state meet is June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Section 7AAA boys
Blake Nyenati led the Andover boys with a sweep of the hurdles, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 14.11 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 37.95. Caden Wheeler added a win in the 400 (49.77) and Cameron Heppner was the section champion in the 800 (1:57.04). Advancing as runners-up were Gabriel Birkmeier in the 1,600 (4:24.64) and in the 3,200 (9:36.40), Gus Giddings in the 110 hurdles (15.21), the 4x200 relay team (1:29.06), the 4x400 relay team (3:22.76) and Levi Moore in the high jump (6-2).
Jeremiah Chanzu led the Blaine boys, garnering a pair of section sprint titles in the 100 (10.84) and in the 200 (22.14). Finishing as runners-up were Brian Obwogi in the 200 (22.17), William Selinger in the 300 hurdles (40.19), the 4x100 relay team (42.68), Jordan Reynolds in the triple jump (43-3.25) and Andrew Edwards in the shot put (49-11.5).
Anoka had a trio of section titleists, including Joshua Graske in the pole vault (13-1), Logan Day in the discus (159-0) and the 4x800 relay team (8:04.85).
Coon Rapids’ MJ Galimah won a pair of field events, taking first in the high jump (6-3) and in the long jump (22-4.75). Dmarzhay Johnson advanced via the time standard in a third-place finish in the 100 (10.92), as did the Cardinals’ third-place 4x100 relay team (43.10).
Section 7AAA girls
The Blaine girls came away with nine athletes advancing to state in eight events en route to winning the Section 7AAA team title. The Bengals secured section titles by Desiree Loyd in the high jump (5-3), the 4x200 relay team (1:44.71) and the 4x400 relay team (4:02.39). Advancing as runners-up were Hannah Claussen in the 400 (59.73), Shalom Sulungaine in the 800 (2:16.70), Stephanie Kemo in the 300 hurdles (47.03) and Marvelous Onwualo in the 100 hurdles (14.78) and in the triple jump (36-0.25).
Anoka won four events and had runners-up in three others. Winning section titles were Allison Hookom in the 400 (58.19), Elange Seibure in the triple jump (36-4.25), Lydia Lakanen in the shot put (37-5) and the 4x100 relay team (49.32). Finishing in second were the 4x200 relay team (1:45.00), Sofia Condon in the pole vault (11-10) and Lydia Lakanen in the discus (108-5).
Andover had four runner-up finishes, including Ali Dehnicke in the high jump (5-2), Cedar Jorgenson in the long jump (17-2), Isabel Grant in the 3,200 (11:40.54) and the 4x800 relay team (9:53.87).
Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson delivered a dominant meet on the track and in the field, winning individual titles in the 100 hurdles (14.44), the 300 hurdles (45.00) and the pole vault (12-1). Grace Kehr also advanced in the pole vault, achieving the qualifying standard in third place at 11-1.
Section 5AAA
The Spring Lake Park girls and boys combined to win five field events at the Section 5AAA Championships June 1-3.
Victoria Laberge led the Panther girls with section titles in the long jump (17-5) and in the triple jump (37-4.5), with Megan Monsrud winning the high jump (5-1). Ashley Stewart finished as the runner-up in the discus (138-2), as did the 4x100 relay team (49.67).
For the Spring Lake Park boys, Aaron Chanthanavong won the shot put (53-0.25) and Sebastian Santiago won the pole vault (12-7). Isaac Ononiwu advanced to state as the runner-up in three events, including the 300 hurdles (41.24), the long jump (21-1) and the high jump (6-1).
Section 4AA
The Fridley boys and Totino-Grace girls both had five top-two performances to lead three area schools at the Section 4AA Championships June 1-3.
The Fridley boys won the 4x200 relay (1:32.15) and Anthony Borom added a win in the triple jump (44-0.25). Placing second were Isaiah Watson in the triple jump (42-5), the 4x100 relay team (43.22) and Tykelian Moore in the long jump (22-1.25).
The Totino-Grace boys swept the throws, with Charles Baker winning the discus (143-4) and Louie DeMedici winning the shot put (45-9). Placing second were the 4x200 relay team (1:32.29), the 4x400 relay team (3:31.59) and Ahjany Lee in the high jump (6-2).
For the Columbia Heights boys, Ben Olson won the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (23-0.75), and the 4x800 relay team earned second in 8:25.78.
The Totino-Grace girls were led by section champions in Brooke Cina in the 300 hurdles (46.62), the 4x400 relay team (4:09.52) and Caroline Schlaefer in the shot put (33-11). Finishing second were Keely McSherry in the 400 (1:00.99) and Cina in the 100 hurdles (16.84).
The Columbia Heights girls had a pair of section champions in Danchau Le in the long jump (16-8.25) and Aaliyah Dumoulin in the high jump (5-1).
Section 5AA
The St. Francis boys had state qualifiers advance in five events from the Section 5AA Championships June 1-3.
Philip Conant was the section champion in the discus with a throw of 144-7. Finishing as runners-up were Brady Johnson in the 100 (11.01) and in the 200 (22.85), the 4x200 relay team (1:33.92) and Conant in the shot put (49-2).
Reese Jorgenson led the St. Francis girls, winning the discus at 117-0.5.
Section 4A
Legacy Christian Academy had state qualifiers in six girls events and three boys events advance past the Section 4A Championships June 2-4.
For the Legacy girls, taking first place were the 4x400 relay team (4:07.49), Reanna Cruz in the 800 (2:21.12), Addison Kimmel in the 400 (1:01.51) and Cecily Fager in the pole vault (11-1). Earning second were Erika Padilla in the 400 (1:03.13) and in the long jump (17-0), and the 4x200 relay team (1:48.04).
For the Legacy boys, advancing as runners-up were Jack Domeyer in the 400 (50.51), the 4x200 relay team (1:33.20) and the 4x400 relay team (3:29.02).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.