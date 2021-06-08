Taking down the top two seeds in back-to-back games, Andover softball earned a trip to the Section 7AAAA championship, scheduled to be played June 10 in St. Francis.
After opening playoff action with a 6-2 win over St. Francis June 2, Andover outslugged Blaine 9-7 in the second round of the championship bracket June 5, then knocked off top-seeded Forest Lake 4-3 in the ensuing winner’s bracket final.
Abby McQuay and Morgan Deuschle each had three hits for Andover against Blaine, with Katy Campbell and Deuschle both driving in three runs. Maddie Jurgensen homered in the win over Forest Lake, while Morgan Kustecka struck out five in earning the complete-game win.
Blaine nearly worked its way back to the championship via the elimination bracket, defeating Coon Rapids 12-1 and Anoka 5-4 before falling 2-1 against Forest Lake June 8. Maddy Bryant and Kaitlyn Way each hit a double and a homer for the Bengals in the win over Coon Rapids; Allison Teery, Annika Hendrickson, Jade Bryant, Maddy Bryant and Hannah Neider each had two hits against Anoka; and Jordyn Petersen had two hits and stole three bases against Forest Lake.
With Forest Lake’s win over Blaine, the Rangers earned a rematch against the Huskies, needing to defeat Andover twice in a row to advance to state.
The state tournament is June 15-16 in North Mankato.
