Resiliency. Strength.
And a whole lot of defense.
One of the top shutdown units in the state led the way one more time Oct. 18, as Andover boys soccer shut out Blaine 1-0 to secure the Section 7AAA title and earn a trip to state.
“Defensively, we played very well,” Andover head coach Andy Lynch said. “The first half we were very good and had a lot of chances. Second half, we were shaky at times, but we played well enough to pull out a win and made it hard for them to score on us. (State) was one of our big goals. We have a heavy senior-loaded class this year, and I told the team, ‘Guys, if you want to get to that level, you have to put the work in from day one.’ And it even started in the summer when they were running their own training, captain’s practices, and things like that. They put the work in all year-round.”
The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the first half, then held off a persistent push throughout the second half by the Bengals.
“It felt good,” said senior Jack Casassa, who along with Baraka Tarleton has scored double-digit goals on the year. “We came out strong first half. Second half we were a little bit slow, but we still held them back toward the end. They pressured us pretty hard and they were close, but at the end we managed to hold them back and got the win. Going to state has always been a plan, and this year has been one of our best years. We took every chance that we got, and we made it.”
After rolling through the first month of the season undefeated, the Huskies suffered a pair of losses in their final three regular season matches.
Undeterred, the adversity helped sharpen the team’s mindset heading into postseason play, where they allowed just a single goal in three section matches.
“The hardship really made us better than anything,” said senior Baraka Tarleton, the team’s leading goal-scorer. “I feel like without all the obstacles we had to face, we wouldn’t be here right now and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. These are my brothers. Honestly, I think (the two late-season losses) probably helped us a lot more than we expected. It was a little wake-up call for sections. We have to come ready, this is the last time we’re going to do it.”
“Losing a game can take the pressure off of going for an undefeated season for any team,” Lynch said. “That can be a lot of pressure for any high schooler. Then, they also knew they would have to really work and they would not be able to just walk through teams. They’ve got to compete day in and day out – any team can take you down.”
It’s been a long road for a senior-laden class, who nearly made it to state as freshmen, then overcame adversity to clinch a trip to state on the same field three years later.
“I was ecstatic,” Tarleton said. “Three years ago, my freshman year, we fell short to Centennial on a late game-winner, and this feels so amazing my senior year, to finish my senior year off right.”
The state tournament is Oct. 25-Nov. 4. The first round is at neutral sites, with the semifinals and finals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“I’m looking forward to my first time as a coach going to the state tournament,” Lynch said. “It’s cool to see the guys there and know that they earned it. And I want to see how the guys compete against the other conferences and big teams across the state that we don’t get to play all the time.”
Legacy state-bound
Legacy Christian Academy boys soccer will be heading to state as well after shutting out Duluth Marshall 3-0 in the Section 7A championship Oct. 18. It is the Lions’ first trip to state since 2005.
Blaine girls soccer 2nd
Neither team gave an inch in a tightly contested Section 7AAA girls soccer championship, with Centennial ultimately emerging on top 2-1 in penalty kicks over Blaine Oct. 18.
Senior Kendall Stadden leveled the score with just 7:10 left in regulation, a final strike for the Bengals’ all-time record-holder in goals (75) and points (179).
The game remained tied through a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, going to penalty kicks.
The penalty kicks went through nine rounds before Centennial prevailed 3-2.
Franky Kratochvill and Tessa Zachmann scored for the Bengals, and keeper Madison Way denied six Centennial penalty kick attempts.
The Bengals finished the season 15-3-1, going undefeated in conference action to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference title.
