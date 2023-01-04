Most schools in ABC Newspapers coverage are are closed due to the ongoing snow.
Anoka-Hennepin
The Anoka-Hennepin school district posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday morning:
"Due to hazardous road conditions, unplowed parts of the district and forecasted snow throughout the day, school will be canceled today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023: https://www.smore.com/z4k83
Please know that this decision has been made for the safety of our school communities. For answers to frequently asked questions on winter weather and school closures, please visit ahschools.us/weather. Thank you for your attention to this message. More details are at ahschools.us."
St. Francis
St. Francis Area Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson posted the following statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning: "
Due to inclement weather and adverse driving conditions with pockets of freezing rain, school will be canceled for all St. Francis Area Schools today, Wednesday, January 4. Early Childhood Programs and preschool are canceled and Kids Connection is also canceled.
As snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day and the forecast now includes pockets of freezing rain the decision was made to cancel school.
Again, school is canceled instead of having a two-hour late start to ensure the safety of students and staff, Wednesday, Jan. 4, for St. Francis Area Schools."
Spring Lake Park Schools
SLP Schools posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday morning:
"School will be closed today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, due to the weather and travel conditions. All schools, child care and community education programs are closed for the day.
Visit the district’s website (www.SpringLakeParkSchools.org), in the early afternoon for the status of athletic practices, after school activities and events. For evening community use of school facilities, please check with the sponsoring organization.
Fridley school district posted the following cancellation notice on its website:
"Due to inclement weather, ALL Fridley Public Schools are canceled today, Wednesday, Jan. 4.
There is no instruction for students."
PACT Charter School
PACT Charter School in Ramsey cancelled classed for elementary school students and moved secondary learners online.
The school posted the following message on Facebook on Wednesday morning:
"PACT Charter School will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to winter weather. Students in Kindergarten-grade 6 will not have school. Students in grades 7-12 will have an e-Learning Day. Please check your email for more instructions on the e-Learning Day.
Afternoon activities will remain open and at the discretion of coaches and advisors."
Northwest Passage High School
Northwest Passage High School moved to e-learning for the day. The high school posted the following on Facebook:
Due to the continued snow and unsafe roads Wednesday January 4th will be an E-Learning Day.
Centennial Schools
Centennial Schools' buildings are closed today, Jan. 4, and opted to enact a flexible learning day.
