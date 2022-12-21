All area schools in the ABC Newspapers' coverage area have made the decision to close tomorrow because of possible blizzard conditions. All the districts posted the following messages on their social media accounts:
Anoka-Hennepin School District
Due to forecasted extreme cold, blizzard conditions and hazardous travel, school will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. School or district-sponsored after-school and evening activities including facility rentals will also be canceled, even if the weather improves later in the day. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
St. Francis
Due to expected poor weather and driving conditions on Thursday, December 22, all St. Francis Area Schools will be closed, the district posted on it Facebook Page This is not an E-Learning day; school is not in session. Kids Connection, early childhood programs, community education classes, and all after-school and evening activities are canceled.
Columbia Heights Public Schools
Columbia Heights Public Schools students were already off tomorrow for the Christmas break holiday.
Fridley Public Schools
All Fridley schools and activities are canceled for Thursday, Dec. 22. There will be no e-learning and district facilities will be closed.
Spring Lake Park Schools
Due to the weather, all after school programs and activities in our school buildings are canceled today (Wednesday, December 21). School and all programming is also canceled tomorrow (Thursday, December 22). Our school buildings will be closed. We encourage everyone to stay safe.
Winter break is Friday, December 23-Monday, January 2. School will resume Tuesday, January 3. Stay safe and enjoy the winter break!
