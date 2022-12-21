history-snowplow.jpg
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka County Historical Society)

All area schools in the ABC Newspapers' coverage area have made the decision to close tomorrow because of possible blizzard conditions. All the districts posted the following messages on their social media accounts: 

Anoka-Hennepin School District

Due to forecasted extreme cold, blizzard conditions and hazardous travel, school will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. School or district-sponsored after-school and evening activities including facility rentals will also be canceled, even if the weather improves later in the day. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

St. Francis 

Due to expected poor weather and driving conditions on Thursday, December 22, all St. Francis Area Schools will be closed, the district posted on it Facebook Page This is not an E-Learning day; school is not in session. Kids Connection, early childhood programs, community education classes, and all after-school and evening activities are canceled.

