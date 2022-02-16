Blaine’s Ben Lewis captured the individual boys title by over a minute to lead area state qualifiers from the Section 5 Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 9.
Lewis led by 27 seconds after the morning classic, then continued to add to the lead in the skate, finishing with a championship time of 26:11.1. Tyler Jacobson followed in 17th, Ian Miller placed 29th, and Tyler Bargman and Nathan Taylor teamed up to earn sixth in the relay to help the Bengal boys earn fourth as a team.
Aaron Casey earned third overall in 27:50.0 to qualify for state and power the Coon Rapids boys to a third place team finish. Josh Thoen followed in 13th, Ryan Powley in 19th and Peyton Martinek in 25th.
The Andover boys earned seventh, led by Thomas Leuty in 11th, Aidan McKeefry in 14th and Ethan Hennessey in 28th.
The Anoka boys earned ninth, led by Lucas LiaBraaten in ninth, Declan Goddard in 26th and Nicholas Becker in 27th.
The Andover girls had a trio of state qualifiers en route to a fourth-place team finish. Olivia Krafty earned fifth individually with a pursuit time of 32:58.3 to move on, while Anne Jendro and Chloe Voss combined for a runner-up finish to advance in the relay. Julia Babineau earned 11th in the pursuit.
Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard was the top area girls finisher, clocking a time of 32:25.4 to earn third overall and advance to state. Megan Fuller and Ava Kehr combined for eighth in the relay for the Cardinals, who earned sixth as a team.
The Blaine girls finished in ninth place, led individually by Kelsey Huver in 15th. Emma Miller and Molly Claussen teamed up for fourth in the relay.
The Anoka girls finished in 11th, led by Olivia Goddard.
The state meet was scheduled for Feb. 16-17.
Section 4
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony advanced three skiers through the Section 4 Championships at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 10.
Phillip Kram earned 11th in the pursuit in 30:00.7, while the relay team of Collin Lief and Milo Keyes advanced with a runner-up finish. Art Duncan placed 17th and Collin Lay placed 27th in the pursuit to help SLP/SA earn fourth as a team.
The SLP/SA girls earned fifth as a team, led by the fifth-place relay team of Signe Johnson and Kirsten King, and top-30 pursuit finishes by Tatum Leibke (15th), Samantha Solboe (23rd), Lauren Swanson (25th) and Kailtyn Finnegan (27th).
