The shows are back on, with a few changes to the script.
AMC Coon Rapids 16 and Andover Cinema reopened this past week, joining Emagine East Bethel and Heights Theater as area movie theaters returning to business with enhanced safety measures after temporary shutdowns due to the coronavirus.
“It feels good to be back,” said Greg Carter, operations manager of CEC Theatres, which operates over 150 screens in four states, including Andover Cinema. “Not normal yet, but the people coming out are happy to be there. Popcorn sales and curbside popcorn have been good. A lot of people love movies and to go to movies. The feeling is very exciting to be back.”
For all theaters, cleaning routines have been taken to the next level. Dividers have been installed and markers set in place to help with social distancing, time between shows has increased, and ticketing and concessions ordering have become as automated as possible.
On top of that, there are changes in simply how many people can be in the building as current state guidelines are allowing only 25% of capacity.
New ticketing systems have been put in place to ensure adequate spacing. When seats are reserved, empty seats are placed on each side to provide at least 6 feet of distance from the next customer, with guests from the same household able to reserve seats next to one another.
AMC Theatres, the largest movie exhibition company in the United State with approximately 1,000 theaters worldwide, reopened Aug. 20 and has instituted new AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. For AMC Coon Rapids 16, that will mean “enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre, and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes.”
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres on the company’s reopening.
Mask usage is required except when eating and drinking in a theater seat, with theaters helping remind guests to put masks back on when outside of the theater to use the restroom or concessions. Extra hand sanitizing stations have been put in place before eating as well.
It’s important for all theaters everywhere to be united in following guidelines, said Emagine Entertainment director of operations Jake Mueller, to prevent outbreaks in one spot that could impact everyone.
“Our biggest worry is a competitor will be lax in their protocols and that bad news will ruin it for the rest of us,” Mueller said.
In addition to guest safety, maintaining staff health is paramount as well.
“All of our employees go through a daily health screening, temp check, gloves and masks are used throughout the entire day,” Mueller said. “We do online sales where possible. We’ve been pretty successful so far. We haven’t seen any spikes or outbreaks at any of our locations. It’s a lot of extra work, a lot of cleaning, but it’s going very well.”
Theaters have gotten creative in the short term to maneuver around a lack of new releases and strict seating limitations. Classic films such as “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and the 10th anniversary of “Inception” have been available on the big screen once again. Families can even rent out their own theater for far cheaper than before.
“We’re very excited about it – even better than that, we’re offering to rent out auditoriums so you can have your own private screening,” Mueller said. “A lot of married couples do it for a birthday or anniversary; we had ‘The Princess Bride’ on the other day. We’ve been doing a lot of that, to still go out and have some fun and escape.”
“It’s been fun for people to bring their kids out and see them on the big screen,” Carter said. “It’s good to be back and have customers, a lot of regulars coming back, buying popcorn and concessions from us.”
Andover Cinema reopened Aug. 21, a move it has been planning since the original shutdown.
“We waited until there was a new release – ‘Unhinged’ – and a few more coming out soon,” Carter said. “‘Tenet’ on Labor Day is the big one. A lot went into it. We cleaned every inch of the building, went over procedures with staffing, put up plexiglass and stickers for social distancing. We set up sanitizing stations throughout the theater. We clean bathrooms after every show. Employees are wearing masks and customers are asked to keep masks on until they are seated, then they can enjoy concessions. We’re doing a lot to make sure everyone stays safe, make sure our employees stay safe and our customers stay safe.”
Emagine East Bethel and Heights Theater have had a head start on adapting to new procedures, with Emagine reopening June 19 and Heights Theater at the start of July.
From the start of the shutdown, work began on envisioning what theaters would need to look like when they were able to reopen, with fine-tuning along the way.
Seats that used to be cleaned with hot soapy water are now washed using EPA approved botanical disinfectants between each show, with a consistent wiping down of surfaces throughout the building.
One of the biggest keys to upcoming success, however, is out of theaters’ control: the ability for new movies to be filmed and released.
“We hope Hollywood releases movies to get people back in and enjoy one,” Carter said. “It’s going to take some time; the big one is just getting new releases to get people to come.”
In that regard, Heights Theater in Columbia Heights has a unique appeal compared to other theaters, showing many classic films. The theater built in 1926 has had several films such as “The Bride of Frankenstein,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Jaws” on since reopening.
Financially, though, right now isn’t about thriving anywhere. Being limited to 25% capacity isn’t a sustainable long-term situation – it’s simply a matter of trying to weather the storm.
“It’s really about surviving right now,” Mueller said. “It’s not a recovery phase, not close to breaking even. We do expect attendance levels to continue to increase as we move forward with new movies finally being released. We do expect things to hopefully double. For a site that used to do 1,500 people on a Saturday, it’s now 150. We’re hoping to get to 300 on Saturday. It’s still very quiet, but we do hope attendance will keep increasing.”
Theaters will likely hold onto more detailed cleaning procedures going forward, Mueller said, with staff now adept and trained in them.
Beyond that, for all involved, it’s about getting the opportunity to showcase movies people will love once more.
“Give us a chance,” Carter said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our customers safe and enjoy the show.”
