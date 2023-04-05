Among the area graduates excelling during the winter collegiate season were:
Andover’s Andrea Fischer was part of two first-place relays and won the MAC 200-yard breaststroke title as Akron women’s swimming and diving won its ninth conference title in 10 years;
Anoka’s Tyler Eischens was a PAC 12 finalist and reached the NCAA Championships for Stanford wrestling;
Coon Rapids’ Jenny Ntambwe helped lead Moberly Area to a 29-4 record and the second round of the NJCAA DI Tournament as the team’s No. 2 rebounder;
Andover’s Maddie Quarles was named a WCGA All-American on vault for the University of Minnesota gymnastics;
Anoka’s Allison Hookom was named the MIAC Indoor Track and Field Rookie of the Year for Augsburg, winning the 400-meter MIAC title and then finishing 20th at the NCAA Division III Championships;
Andover’s Tyra Turner had 19 goals and 19 assists for Saint Anselm women’s hockey, which reached the NEWHA finals;
Andover’s Maddy Clough was the leader in points for St. Thomas women’s hockey;
Andover’s Jamie Nelson and Claire Butorac, and Anoka’s Madison Mashuga were the top three scorers for the Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey team;
Blaine’s Madison Schmidt was the ACC runner-up in the high jump for Notre Dame women’s indoor track and field.
Blaine's Gabby Rosenthal and Ramsey Parent teamed up to help Ohio State women’s hockey return to the NCAA championship game, finishing as the runner-up; Rosenthal was tied for second on the Buckeyes with 21 goals;
Blaine's Sarah Olson finished 25th in the NCAA Regional for the University of Alaska Fairbanks ski team, which finished seventh overall at the NCAA Ski Championships;
Blaine's Carsen Richels was second on the College of St. Scholastica men’s hockey team with 19 goals, as the Saints reached the MIAC championship;
Blaine's Isabelle Stadden earned All-American honors in six events for University of California women’s swimming and diving in the 200 medley relay (first team), 100 backstroke (first team), 200 backstroke (first team), 200 free relay (second team), 400 medley relay (second team), 400 free relay (second team), with a third-place NCAA finish in the 200 backstroke;
Blaine's Anna Garfield was tops on Bethel women’s basketball in rebounds per game, and second in scoring, steals and assists; and
Spring Lake Park's Lindsey Albers was tied for second on Bethel women’s hockey in goals.
