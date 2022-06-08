There would be no denying them this year.
After knocking on the door in recent years, only to be turned aside by nearby rival and last year’s state champion Maple Grove, who also won it all in 2018, the Spring Lake Park boys golf team broke through with a trip to state by taking the Section 5AAA championship May 31-June 1.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Spring Lake Park head coach Jim Stern said. “We’ve been good for a while now, but we haven’t been able to get by Maple Grove at sections. It’s tough when you’ve got the state champion in your backyard, you have to beat them first.”
Spring Lake Park found a way to do just that.
The Panthers finished the opening round of the tournament three strokes ahead of Maple Grove and 10 clear of the rest of the pack. The top two showdown remained close throughout the final round, with the Panthers’ steadiness enabling them to keep the Crimson at bay.
“We played solid in both rounds,” Stern said. “We probably weren’t playing at our tip-top, but some of the guys were and that helped. I think the second day was just grinding it out. It was kind of like head-to-head competition in each group, because there was a Maple Grove guy with most of them, so it was a good win.
“We were tight and see-sawed back-and-forth with Maple Grove throughout the year. In the two-day events we were more successful with beating them; the one-day conference meets we were about 50/50 with them. We ended up as (conference) co-champions, which was great. It seemed like we just had a little bit of an edge over them over the long haul, so I think the two-day event benefitted our play. They can burn it up on one day, but they didn’t put two together too often. It was just our year. We have a little bit more of a senior group with consistent play and stability, and of course we’ve got some great young guys, too. I think the senior leadership played an important part in our success, and we have some good young players who put in some key rounds for us.”
Jake Birdwell dominated, posting a two-round score of 137 to earn medalist honors. Ben Wackman finished with a total of 150 and Mason Roloff with a 151, followed by Owen O’Keefe (160), Keegan O’Keefe (162) and Austin Roloff (167).
“Going into day two, the guys felt confident they could do it and they performed pretty steadily,” Stern said. “We were ahead most of the way — the range of the lead was anywhere from two to 10 strokes. But as the match went on it looked pretty convincing that we were going to be able to get by them. For me, just watching their faces as they were coming down the stretch to those last few holes when it looked like it was going to actually happen — pretty priceless.”
“I feel like as a team we played pretty well, but I think we can do better,” senior captain Mason Roloff said. “I’m just really glad that we got it done, and in my senior year that we could go to state as a team. That was a big goal. It had been getting old. We’d been doing that for a few years now, so it was really good to finally get past them and get our team to state.”
Having vanquished last year’s team champions, the Panthers will compete in the Class AAA State Championships at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids June 14-15.
“We were just super pumped to get a chance to go to state as a team, and to get a chance to win state as a team is a huge goal for our team,” Roloff said. “It’s all lining up. The stars are aligning for us, so I really hope we can get it done in the last couple rounds here.”
Section results
The Blaine boys finished in fifth as a team in Section 5AAA.
Blaine girls’ Kathryn VanArragon was the Section 5AAA medalist with a two-day score of 142, as the Bengals earned fourth as a team.
The Totino-Grace boys won the Section 5AA title, with the Eagle girls’ Caylin Cantwell advancing as the individual runner-up.
In Section 7AAA, Andover had a pair of boys qualifiers in AJ Scott and Finn McLaughlin, as well as a pair of girls qualifiers in Laura Boersma and Audrey Swenson.
Other section results will be posted as received.
