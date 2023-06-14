SP Anoka boys golf team.jpg

The Anoka boys golf team won the Section 7AAA meet June 1-6 to advance on to state, led by co-medalists Tyler Gandrud and Jack Schmitz.

 Photo by Anoka Boys Golf

A pair of the best rounds in program history led the Anoka boys golf team to the top of the Section 7AAA Championships June 1-6, and on to state.

The Tornadoes finished with a two-day score of 585, outshooting runner-up St. Michael-Albertville by 16 strokes.

