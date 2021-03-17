After completing an undefeated regular season and winning a third straight Northwest Suburban Conference championship, top-ranked Andover girls hockey set out on its state title defense with a 15-0 shutout over Princeton in the Section 7AA quarterfinals March 16. Sara Kaiser, Madison Brown, Ella Boerger and Tyra Turner each had two goals on the night, Madison Clough had a goal and three assists, and Peyton Hemp, Madelynn Jurgensen and Gabby Krause each had a goal and two assists. Andover is scheduled to host Elk River/Zimmerman in the semifinals March 18, with the finals scheduled for March 20.
Blaine girls hockey earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament, and along with it a first-round bye and home ice in the semifinals. The Bengals are scheduled to take on No. 3 seed Centennial in the semifinals March 18. In the opposite semifinal it is No. 1 Maple Grove versus No. 4 Rogers. The section championship is March 20.
Anoka/Spring Lake Park fell 4-0 at Centennial and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids fell 2-0 at Rogers in the Section 5AA quarterfinals March 16.
