Top-ranked Andover booked another trip to the Section 7AA finals with a 6-1 win over fourth-seeded Blaine Feb. 12. The Huskies are scheduled to play Elk River/Zimmerman in the championship game at Fogerty Arena in Blaine Feb. 17. The Class AA state tournament is Feb. 24-26.
Ashley Grabau provided the early spark in the semifinals, scoring twice in the first period to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.
Andover extended the lead to 5-0 after two periods on goals by Hanna Olson, Isabel Goettl and Madison Brown, with Ella Boerger adding a power-play goal midway through the third period. Shelby Sandberg netted Blaine's goal in the final minute.
Courtney Stagman earned the win in net with 19 saves for Andover, with two assists apiece provided by Nora Sauer, Mackenzie Jones, Brown and Olson. Hailey Hansen had 46 saves for Blaine.
Andover reached the semifinals with a 16-0 rout over Northern Tier in the quarterfinals Feb. 10. Goettl had a hat trick, with two goals apiece by Hannah Christenson, Brown, Boerger, Grabau and Olson, and one each by Maya Engler, Courtney Little and Jones.
Blaine reached the semifinals with a 7-2 win over Forest Lake in the quarterfinals Feb. 10. Brooke Nowicki and Macy Janssen each had a pair of goals, Sanberg had a goal and three assists and Gracyn Knowles and Camryn Singh each netted a goal. Hansen recorded 29 saves.
Anoka nearly knocked off Elk River/Zimmerman in the quarterfinals Feb. 10, falling 2-1 in two overtimes. Gretchen Paaverud made 50 stops and MaKenna Beaver netted Anoka's goal.
Section 5AA
Centennial/Spring Lake Park advanced to the Section 5AA semifinals after shutting out Osseo/Park Center 2-0 in its playoff opener Feb. 12. Lauren O'Hara and Noelle Hemr scored for C/SLP and goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped all 16 shots she faced.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids advanced to the 5AA semifinals as well after shutting out North Wright County 1-0 Feb. 12. Kennedy Bolander's first-period power-play goal held up for CP/CR as goalie Madelyn Wostrel turned away all 32 shots she faced.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park plays versus Rogers and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids plays Maple Grove in the semifinals Feb. 15. The championship game is Feb. 18.
