Spring Lake Park girls basketball senior Madi Ngene scored her 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ 71-43 victory over Osseo Feb. 5, part of a 15-point performance. Macy Smith also scored 15 and Kylie Diaz scored 10 for the Panthers, who added a 62-52 win at Park Center Feb. 9, once again led by Ngene with 16 and Smith with 15.
Legacy Christian Academy broke open what was a three-point game at halftime to earn a 64-40 win at PACT Charter Feb. 9. Hannah Compton scored 21 points and Mya Bredemus scored 16 to lead the Lions. Lauren Erickson led the Panthers with 16.
Andover nearly handed undefeated Maple Grove its first defeat Feb. 5, but the Crimson escaped with a 49-47 win. Annie Feine scored 12 to lead the Huskies.
Blaine powered past Coon Rapids 50-43 Feb. 9, led by Lexi Imdieke with 14 points.
