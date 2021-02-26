Molly Garber put together a 23-point performance while Jade Bryant scored 14 and Lexi Imdieke had 13 to lead Blaine girls basketball to a 64-48 win over Osseo Feb. 23.
Spring Lake Park collected back-to-back wins, defeating Osseo 66-54 Feb. 20 before taking down Andover 50-38 Feb. 23 to move to 8-4 on the year. Kylie Diaz scored 13 in the win over Osseo.
Anoka clipped Coon Rapids 45-40 Feb. 17, led by Olivia Anderson with 20 points, Samantha Mucangi with 11 and Evyn Eppinga with 10. Beni Kalala and Jenny Ntambwe each had 11 for the Cardinals.
Legacy Christian defeated West Lutheran 39-37 and PACT defeated Hope Academy 39-26 in Minnesota Classic play Feb. 23.
Totino-Grace started fast on its way to a 71-32 victory over Coon Rapids Feb. 23 to extend its winning streak to five. Leah Dengerud led the Eagle offense with 17 points.
