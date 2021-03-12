Andover girls basketball netted back-to-back wins, defeating Anoka 51-37 March 6 and Coon Rapids 54-48 March 9. Jersey Castillo scored 19 points and Alyssa Gerth scored nine for Andover against Anoka, with Olivia Anderson scoring 13 and Lauren Youngquist scoring 10 for the Tornadoes. Castillo had 30 more and Soph White scored 12 against Coon Rapids, with Jenny Ntambwe scoring 21 and Nicole Post adding 10 for the Cardinals.
Spring Lake Park cruised to a 70-52 win over Armstrong March 6 as it entered the final week of the regular season 10-6. Madi Ngene scored 17, Macy Smith scored 15 and Kylie Diaz scored 11 in the win.
Blaine used a strong first half to build a 15-point cushion on its way to a 55-45 win over Anoka March 9. Molly Garber led the Bengals offensively with 17 points.
Columbia Heights earned a 69-53 win over Brooklyn Center March 9.
Totino-Grace improved to 10-6 with a 69-38 win over Anoka March 11, led by Hannah Herzig with 22 and Annie Mraz with 15.
Legacy Christian ran its record to 12-5 with a 48-14 victory over Liberty Classical March 9. Myra Bredemus scored 11 and Kyra Sauve scored 10 for the Lions.
St. Francis earned a 54-31 win over North Branch March 8, led offensively by Madison Rothbauer with 12 points.
Girls basketball section tournaments begin March 15.
