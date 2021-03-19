In Section 7AAAA, No. 4 Andover girls basketball hosts No. 5 Anoka and No. 6 Coon Rapids plays at No. 3 Blaine in the March 20 quarterfinals, with the semifinals March 23 and the finals March 25.
St. Francis is the No. 6 seed in Section 5AAA and was scheduled to play at No. 3 Big Lake in the quarterfinals March 18, with the semifinals March 23 and the finals March 26.
Spring Lake Park earned the No. 3 seed in Section 5AAAA and is scheduled to host Mounds View in the quarterfinals March 20, with the semifinals and finals to be determined.
Fridley earned the No. 5 seed and Columbia Heights the No. 7 seed in Section 4AAA, with games March 19, 23 and 26.
Legacy Christian Academy earned the No. 4 seed in Section 4A and is scheduled to host No. 5 United Christian Academy in the quarterfinals March 20. PACT earned the No. 9 seed and was scheduled to play at No. 8 Liberty Classical Academy in the first round March 18. The semifinals are March 23 and the finals are March 25.
