One game was decided in the closing minutes, and another two were decided on two-point conversions in a trio of section football championship heartbreakers.
Elk River 51, Andover 49
Elk River hit a last-second field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation, then held off a two-point try inside the 1-yard line to edge Andover 51-49 in overtime in the Section 7-5A championship game Nov. 4.
The game had a high-speed, back-and-forth tempo from the outset, with both teams trading early touchdowns before the Elks took a 26-14 lead with less than two minutes left in the first half. The Huskies answered in the closing minute, then opened the second half with another score to take a 29-26 advantage. Both sides again traded touchdowns, leaving the Elks ahead 40-36 before an Andover defensive stop gave the Huskies the ball midway through the fourth.
Andover methodically marched down the field, draining a pair of Elk River timeouts and all but two minutes before scoring a go-ahead touchdown to seize a 43-40 lead. The Elks managed a quick response, though, driving into field goal range and hitting a 30-yarder with two seconds on the clock to force overtime.
Elk River had the first possession in overtime, scoring a touchdown and converting a two-point try to take a 51-43 lead.
Andover answered on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Landyn Nelson to Teddy Heller, but the Elks stopped a potential game-tying two-point rush a foot from the goal line to come away with the win.
Nelson finished 16-of-19 passing for 266 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another 58 yards and a score. Heller finished with 74 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with a touchdown apiece caught by Sam Musungu, Ben Kopetzki and D’mario Davenport. Michael Robertson also caught four passes for 81 yards, and Dylan Kirchner rushed for 64 yards. Oberhri Eyafe intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Andover finished with a 7-3 record.
Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 7
A last-minute score sealed a 21-7 win for Rogers over Spring Lake Park in the Section 6-5A championship game Nov. 4.
Rogers jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the opening minutes, before both defenses settled in and kept the score there through the end of the first half.
The Royals added a touchdown late in the third quarter, but Spring Lake Park answered on a 47-yard Lamari Brown touchdown run to pull back within a possession at 14-7 heading into the fourth.
The score held there until the closing moments, when Rogers reeled off a 45-yard touchdown in the last minute to clinch the win.
Brayden Talso rushed for 116 yards and Brown ran for 96.
The Panthers finished with a 7-3 record.
Chisago Lakes 43, Fridley 42
Fridley scored a touchdown in the final minute to pull within a point, but Chisago Lakes stopped the ensuing two-point try to hold off the Tigers 43-42 in the Section 4-4A championship Nov. 4.
MJ Newton passed for two touchdowns and ran for another two to lead the Tiger offense. Tykeilan Moore caught a touchdown and ran for another, Ben Davis caught a touchdown pass, and Lex Korti also ran for a score.
Fridley finished with a 7-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.