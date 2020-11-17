Spring Lake Park 14, Orono 0
A ferocious defensive attack netted a second shutout in a row and fourth in five games as Spring Lake Park blanked Orono 14-0 Nov. 11, finishing the regular season 5-1 and on a five-game winning streak with just a single touchdown allowed.
The Panthers opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Aaron Payne, taking a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Spring Lake Park added another score late in the third quarter as Aaron Clausen connected with Nick Wetzel on a 17-yard touchdown strike to double the lead to 14-0. The Panther defense took it from there, shutting the door on another win.
Payne finished with 108 yards on the ground and Nate Litke rushed for 80. Clausen threw for 87 yards, 65 to Wetzel.
Joey Sorenson collected a team-high 10 tackles, Nolan Tuomi and Kaleb Skelly each intercepted a pass, Drew Watts had two sacks and Andy Pahkala added a sack.
Spring Lake Park is the No. 1 seed in Section 5-5A and is scheduled to host Irondale Nov. 21.
Blaine 45, Anoka 10
A record-breaking night helped spark another big offensive outburst as Blaine won 45-10 at Anoka Nov. 11 to close the regular season.
It was the third consecutive game scoring 42 points or more for the Bengals as they enter the playoffs with a record of 5-1.
Blaine jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half on a pair of touchdown connections between Tyler Schuster and Dylan Muyres from 18 and 15 yards out, with Anoka cutting the gap to 14-3 just before the break on a 35-yard field goal by Carson Cyr.
Blaine then pulled away in the second half, highlighted by three touchdown runs by Joshua Schlangen, who closed the night with a new school record of 291 rushing yards. Schuster added a 2-yard touchdown run and Parker Dahlman hit a 24-yard field goal. Anoka found the endzone in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Deutschman to Keenan Rodriguez.
Schuster and Hayden Zenk each added 52 yards on the ground for Blaine. Defensively, William Frederickson posted a team-high nine tackles and intercepted a pass, IBK Mafe and Daniel Obwaya both made six tackles, Clayton Huber collected two sacks, Jakobi Arueya and Cole Bruley each had one sack and Joe Beckman intercepted a pass.
Spencer Logan added 45 kick return yards a week after setting a new Blaine career record.
For Anoka, Deutschman finished with 155 passing yards, 48 to Rodriguez and 47 to Elijah Paulson. David Ayeni recorded 15 tackles, Brennan Brockel had 12 stops, Greg Mitchell was in on nine tackles and Jeff Clough added a sack.
Blaine advanced past Mounds View – which had to forfeit due to COVID – in the first round of the playoffs, and is scheduled to play Wayzata Nov. 21.
Anoka was scheduled to open the playoffs at Rosemount Nov. 17, with the winner playing at East Ridge Nov. 21.
Fridley 53, Columbia Heights 6
Fridley finished off a perfect regular season with a 53-6 win at Columbia Heights Nov. 12.
Fridley quarterback Tra’Vione Stevenson completed 8-of-11 passes for 191 yards, five throws going for touchdowns. Devin Williams hauled in four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian Crockett, Terrell Davis and Anthony Borom each caught a touchdown pass as well. Michael Ude rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns and Stevenson also ran for a score.
Cheick Kaba had nine tackles and a sack and Davion Mitchell-Currie and Tayjion Lee each had seven tackles.
Columbia Heights scored its touchdown on a blocked kick return by William Katchmark. Katchmark also had a team-high 11 tackles and Griffin Hogg and Savieone Avery both picked up a sack for the Hylander defense.
The Tigers finished the regular season 6-0, having allowed only 21 total points.
Fridley is the No. 1 seed in the Section 4-4A Tournament.
Totino-Grace 42, Cretin-Derham Hall 27
Totino-Grace powered past Cretin-Derham Hall 42-27 Nov. 11 to win its third game in a row, closing the regular season with a record of 4-2.
Hunter Karlson sparked the Eagle offense early as he ran for four first-half touchdowns from distances of 4, 3, 64 and 45 yards out to help build a 28-14 lead.
Totino-Grace stretched its lead to 42-14 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Deezwin Cooper and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kristoff Kowalkowski to Cooper before a pair of late scores by Cretin-Derham Hall.
Karlson finished with 273 yards rushing and Kowalkowski threw for 148, with Nicholas Hand catching a pair of passes for 55 yards.
Connor Schusted, Michael Sauer and RJ Spencer each intercepted a pass for the Eagle defense.
Totino-Grace is scheduled to open the playoffs at Farmington Nov. 21.
Andover 27, Rogers 17
Andover capped an undefeated regular season by topping Rogers 27-17 Nov. 13.
A back-and-forth first half resulted in the Huskies taking a 14-10 lead into the break, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Connor Develice to Aghogho Eyafe and a 23-yard pass from Develice to Sam Musungu.
Andover extended its lead to 21-10 in the third quarter on a 5-yard connection from Develice to Elijah Alexander, then to three possessions early in the fourth on a 16-yard Caden Wheeler touchdown run.
Rogers drew within 27-17 with four minutes to play before the Huskies closed out the win.
Develice ended up with 185 yards passing, with Eyafe finishing with 58 receiving yards, Ethan Guerra catching two passes for 43 yards and Ben Audette adding three receptions for 36 yards.
Defensively, Andover intercepted three passes, one each by Nick Feine, Jack Barstow and Shane Eppenberger. Kollin Weikel had a team-high 13 tackles, Max Hunter had 11 and Andrew Schumacher added seven.
Andover is the No. 1 seed in the Section 7-5A Tournament and is scheduled to host either Cambridge-Isanti or Coon Rapids in the finals Nov. 25.
Armstrong 28, Coon Rapids 12
Robbinsdale Armstrong held off Coon Rapids 28-12 in the regular season finale for both teams Nov. 11.
Armstrong struck early in the first quarter, then maintained its 7-0 lead into the second half.
Coon Rapids closed within 7-6 on a 1-yard David Geebli touchdown run midway through the third quarter before Armstrong upped its lead to 14-6 heading into the fourth.
The Cardinals found the endzone again on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Doe to Sonny Thao on the opening play of the fourth quarter, but Armstrong stopped the ensuing two-point try to hold onto the lead at 14-12. The Falcons added a pair of late scores to clinch the win.
Geebli closed with 105 yards rushing and Doe had 102 yards passing.
Coon Rapids is scheduled to open the Section 7-5A playoffs at Cambridge-Isanti Nov. 19 for a spot in the finals against Andover Nov. 25.
