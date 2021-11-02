Propelled by three touchdowns in the final four minutes before halftime, Anoka built on its regular season momentum and ran away from visiting Mounds View 40-7 to open the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 29. Blaine pulled out a 14-13 overtime win in its playoff opener to reach the second round as well.
In Section 7-5A, Andover cruised to a 56-21 win over Cambridge-Isanti Oct. 30 to remain undefeated and advance to the finals.
In Section 4-4A, it will be top-seeded Fridley against second-seeded Columbia Heights in a championship rematch from just two weeks prior as they square off Nov. 5.
Anoka 40, Mounds View 7
After closing the regular season 5-3, Anoka continued to roll as postseason play began, dispatching Mounds View 40-7.
The Tornadoes led 6-0 after the first quarter on a Logan LaChance touchdown run, then upped their lead to 26-7 at the half on the strength of a late flurry in which Jacob Deutschman found Eli Paulson on a 66-yard touchdown pass, then ran for two more scores in just over four minutes.
Anoka put the game away in the second half on another touchdown strike from Deutschman to Paulson and a scoring connection between Deutschman and Tommy Barrett.
Deutschman finished the night with 302 yards passing, 176 going to Paulson on 11 receptions.
Defensively, the Mustangs found little room to operate against the Tornado defense, managing a lone second-quarter score. Anoka posted four sacks, including Jaden Burandt with one and a half, Logan Jungling and Zachary St. Jean with one apiece and Logan Day adding a half sack. Sawyer Chell, Jameson Madland and Burandt all intercepted passes and Greg Mitchell posted a team-high 10 tackles.
Anoka travels to top-ranked Lakeville South in the second round Nov. 5.
Andover 56, Cambridge-Isanti 21
Andover left little doubt from the outset, racking up four touchdowns in the first quarter and another pair in the second as it put away visiting Cambridge-Isanti 56-21 in the Section 7-5A semifinals Oct. 30. The Huskies will host rival Elk River in the championship game Nov. 5.
Caden Wheeler rushed for 116 yards and the Huskies’ first three scores versus the Bluejackets, with Aiden Flint and Ben Kopetzki returning interceptions for touchdowns, Connor Develice throwing for scores to Evan Kalmes and Sam Musungu and Landyn Nelson adding a rushing touchdown. Kicker Aanon Peterson was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points.
Blaine 14, Totino-Grace 13
As it did multiple times throughout the regular season, Blaine found a way to prevail with a last-second victory in its playoff opener, and again in the kicking game, as it clipped visiting Totino-Grace 14-13 Oct. 29.
The game was scoreless through the first half, then Blaine took a 7-0 lead in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run by Preston Meyers before the Eagles leveled the score early in the fourth on an 18-yard pass from Nick Ruohonen to Adam Molitor.
The Eagles went ahead 13-7 on the opening drive of overtime on a 2-yard touchdown run by Hunter Karlson, but the Bengals answered with another score by Meyers from three yards out, then Kendall Stadden clinched it with her second extra point of the night.
Meyers finished with 110 rushing yards and Jordyn Greseth was in on a team-high 19 tackles.
Blaine advances to take on Shakopee in the second round Nov. 5.
Fridley 37, St. Paul Como Park 6
Devin Williams scored a touchdown in all three phases to spark Fridley to a 37-6 win over St. Paul Como Park in the Section 4-4A semifinals Oct. 30.
Williams ran for two touchdowns, returned a punt for a touchdown and ran an interception back for a score in the win, with MJ Newton adding a touchdown run and Mya Karsten kicking a field goal.
Fridley hosts Columbia Heights in the section finals after topping the Hylanders 15-6 to close the regular season.
Columbia Heights 22, Chisago Lakes 20
Columbia Heights delivered a 22-20 home win over Chisago Lakes in its Section 4-4A semifinal Oct. 30.
The Hylanders did all of their scoring in the first half, building a 22-7 lead on touchdown passes by Matt Rockwell to Chase Oates and Donnavin Hinsz and a rushing score by Jonathon Hackett.
The Wildcats scored twice in the second half to close the gap, but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion with eight minutes to play as the Hylanders closed out the win. Hinsz posted 11 tackles and Nazir Lee and Hackett each had a sack.
Eden Prairie 36, Coon Rapids 6
Eden Prairie defeated Coon Rapids 36-6 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 29.
David Geebli rushed for 106 yards and Josh Dubois threw a touchdown pass to Josh Cullen to lead the Cardinal offense. Defensively, Geebli had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, Erik Anda had nine tackles, Max Walz had seven tackles and a forced fumble and James Kennedy recorded a sack.
