Rogers edged Andover 21-20 in a back and forth Class 5A state quarterfinal going down to the final minute in Osseo Nov. 13.
Rogers opened the game strong, scoring a touchdown two and a half minutes in, then reeling off a 70-yard score early in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead it would hold at halftime.
Andover's offense found its stride in the second half, scoring on Connor Develice touchdown passes of 37 yards to Sam Musungu, 31 yards to Evan Kalmes and 22 yards to Ben Kopetzki, the last of which gave the Huskies a 20-14 lead with just over nine minutes to play.
Rogers managed to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, though, regaining a 21-20 lead it would hold onto the rest of the way to advance.
The Huskies finished the season with a 10-1 record, winning the Section 7-5A title.
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Fridley 7
Kasson-Mantorville defeated Fridley 42-7 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at Lakeville South Nov. 11.
MJ Newton reeled off a 65-yard touchdown run for the Tigers in the fourth quarter, finishing with 142 yards on the ground.
Fridley finished with an 8-3 record, winning the Section 4-4A championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.