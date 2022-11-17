Andover and area hockey fans got an up-close look at two of the best teams in NCAA hockey as the St. Cloud State and University of Minnesota women’s teams took part in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Classic at Andover Arena Nov. 7. St. Cloud State won the game 4-1.
Anoka-Hennepin qualified for the State Adapted Soccer PI Tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the North Region. The Mustangs open the state tournament against Rochester Nov. 18 at Stillwater Area High School, with state play concluding Nov. 19.
Girls hockey
The winter high school season got underway with girls hockey action in the past week.
Defending state champion and top-ranked Andover opened with back-to-back statement victories, shutting out 10th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7-0 Nov. 10, then third-ranked Edina 3-0 Nov. 12. Ella Boerger had a combined three goals in the two outings, with two each by Madison Brown and Nora Sauer. Goalie Courtney Stagman stopped all 42 shots faced.
Blaine and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids skated to overtime to kick off their seasons Nov. 10, with Blaine’s Kendal Dean delivering the game-winner for a 2-1 Bengal win. Bella Brady also scored in the second period for Blaine, with Tessa Boden scoring for CP/CR. Blaine goalie Hailey Hansen made 28 saves for the win in net.
Anoka also began with an overtime thriller, topping Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 Nov. 12 on a winner by Ella Hennes. Leah Amsler scored for the Tornadoes in regulation. Goalie Annika Olson made 23 saves for the win.
Women’s hockey
The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Classic was held in Andover Nov. 7, as St. Cloud State defeated the University of Minnesota 4-1.
College hockey
Blaine graduate Bryce Brodzinski was named the Big Ten Conference Men’s Hockey Third Star of the Week. Brodzinski scored in both games of the second-ranked Gophers’ series against No. 6 Penn State, including his fourth-career multi-goal game Nov. 11. His first goal of the weekend pulled the Golden Gophers even at 1-1 Nov. 10 for the 30th tally of his collegiate career. In the series finale, Brodzinski broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with what proved to be the game-winner before he went right back to work with his second of the contest just 66 seconds later, scoring an insurance marker in the 3-1 victory.
Brodzinski is averaging a point per game during B1G action thanks to points in five of his last six outings, while his four goals in league play are tied for the most of any skater.
College football
Spring Lake Park graduate Sam Fritz, a senior on the Hamline football team, was named the Piper Athlete of the Week for a season-high eight-tackle performance against Macalester.
