Andover boys hockey earned the top seed in the Section 7AA-South bracket and is slated to host Anoka in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tournament March 18, with the winner advancing to play either Forest Lake or Elk River in the semifinals March 20. The championship game is scheduled for March 24.
Blaine earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament and is scheduled to host No. 6 Osseo in the quarterfinals March 18. Totino-Grace earned the No. 4 seed and was to host No. 5 Champlin Park, with No. 7 Spring Lake Park at No. 2 Centennial. Third-ranked Maple Grove is the top seed in the section. The semifinals are March 20 and the finals are March 25.
Coon Rapids opens the playoffs at Maple Grove in the Section 5AA quarterfinals March 18, with the semifinals March 20 and the finals March 25.
St. Francis opened the playoffs with a 10-1 win over Moose Lake in the first round of the Section 5A Tournament March 16. The Saints were scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Chisago Lakes in the quarterfinals March 18, with the semifinals March 20 and the finals March 25.
