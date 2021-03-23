A fast start, and quicker responses, secured a return trip to the Section 7AA championship round for Andover boys hockey, defeating Elk River/Zimmerman 7-3 in the semifinals March 20.
Andover was slated to travel to Grand Rapids for the section championship March 24. The Class AA state quarterfinals are March 31, with the semifinals April 2 and the championship April 3.
In the semifinal versus Elk River/Zimmerman, the Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening nine minutes on goals by Logan Gravink and Jacob Pierson, then doubled their advantage to 4-0 in the second period on strikes by Garrett Schifsky and Cooper Conway.
Elk River/Zimmerman got on the board early in the third period, only for the Huskies to add a pair of goals in the next two minutes by Ethan Lindahl and Gravink.
Elk River/Zimmerman came back with another goal to make it 6-2, but was answered again less than a minute later by Gavyn Thoreson. Elk River/Zimmerman netted the final goal in the closing minutes with the outcome already decided.
In addition to his two goals, Gravink also had three assists. Goalie Will Larson had 19 saves for the win in net.
Andover opened the playoffs with a 7-0 shutout over Anoka March 18. Anoka stuck around early through stellar goaltending, keeping within 1-0 after one period and 3-0 after two before the Huskies put the game away with a third-period flurry.
Thoreson had a hat trick, Lindahl scored twice and Hudson Zinda and Kylan Andrzcyzak each had a goal. Larson stopped all eight shots he faced for the shuout.
Anoka’s Nate Simon had 55 saves.
Blaine
Blaine opened the playoffs with a 4-1 victory over Osseo March 18 before falling 6-2 at Centennial in the Section 5AA semifinals March 20.
In the quarterfinal versus Osseo, Blaine got on the board first on a goal by Matt McIntyre late in the first period.
Osseo leveled the game at 1-1 after two periods, but the Bengals put together a strong finish to advance, picking up another goal from McIntyre and goals from Ben Wallraff and Nate Shaffer. Goalie Ryan Wallin saved 18 shots for the win in net.
The Bengals’ season drew to a close against Centennial in the semifinals after the Cougars broke a 2-2 deadlock with four goals in the third period. Finn Loftus and McIntyre scored for Blaine.
Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace won its Section 5AA quarterfinal 9-4 over Champlin Park March 18 before falling to top-seeded Maple Grove 7-1 in the semifinals March 20. Luke Delzer netted a pair of goals in the win over Champlin Park.
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park fell 9-1 against Centennial in the Section 5AA quarterfinals March 18, with Jacob Fritz scoring for the Panthers.
Coon Rapids
Maple Grove defeated Coon Rapids 20-0 in the Section 5AA quarterfinals March 18.
St. Francis
St. Francis fell 3-2 at Chisago Lakes in the Section 5A quarterfinals March 18, getting goals from Dylan Strate and Trevor Ripley.
