Andover and Grand Rapids sped into a repeat Section 7AA boys hockey championship clash, each winning their semifinal games by eight goals in Duluth Feb. 26. The two teams were scheduled to square off for a trip to state Thursday, March 3 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. The Class AA state tournament is March 10-12.
Andover was red-hot offensively from the jump in its semifinal against Forest Lake, putting up six goals in the first, including three in the span of 79 seconds late in the period to build a 6-2 lead at the first intermission. The Huskies added another three goals in the second and one more in the third.
Cooper Conway, Gavyn Thoreson and Cayden Casey each scored two goals and combined for nine assists, with a goal apiece added by Landon Stringfellow, Hudson Zinda, Jacob Pierson and Brooks Cogswell. Austin Brauns earned the win in net with 16 saves.
Grand Rapids won its semifinal game 9-1 over Blaine, with Andrew Swanson scoring for the Bengals.
Andover topped Grand Rapids 3-2 in last year’s section finals. Grand Rapids won a regular season matchup between the teams 2-1 in Grand Rapids Feb. 8.
Andover reached the section finals with a 7-0 shutout over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the quarterfinals Feb. 23. Kyle Law and Conway each had a pair of goals, with one apiece by Logan Gravink, Thoreson and Casey. Brauns and Owen Peterson teamed up for the shutout in net.
Blaine scored four goals in the third period to rally past Coon Rapids 6-4 in the quarterfinals Feb. 23. The Bengals picked up goals from Joe Penner, Andrew Swanson, Dane Anderson, Alex Urness, Landon Steffen and Finn Loftus. Nathan Clark scored two goals, and Tanden Bush and Tyler Barsness each scored one for the Cardinals.
Forest Lake defeated Anoka 6-2 in the quarterfinals Feb. 23. Danny Palmquist and Michael McGonigal scored for the Tornadoes.
In Section 5AA, Spring Lake Park gave fifth-ranked Maple Grove a first-round scare before a late power-play goal sealed the Crimson’s 6-3 win Feb. 24. Blake Lueck scored twice, and Justin Boyd once for the Panthers. Dewey Bergdahl recorded 59 saves.
Centennial broke a 2-2 tie after the second intermission with four goals in the third to top Totino-Grace 6-3 in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb. 24.
