A dominant second half broke open a close game and secured a trip to state for the Andover boys basketball team, as the Huskies defeated Coon Rapids 71-50 in the Section 7AAAA championship March 17.
Totino-Grace made it to state as the top seed in Class AAA, with Columbia Heights and Legacy Christian Academy also finishing as section runners-up.
Totino-Grace won its state quarterfinal 83-50 over Hermantown March 22, while Park Center pulled away late to defeat Andover 74-60.
Section 7AAAA
For Andover, a young roster — featuring just one senior in the starting lineup — found its way to a 13-6 record in a rigorous Northwest Suburban Conference slate, prepping the team for a dynamic postseason run in Section 7AAAA.
“(Our strengths were) guard play, led by Sam Musungu and Ben Kopetzki, our senior leadership every day in practice/games led by our captains Conner Foy, Connor Develice and Samuel Angell, and just a really good group overall of high character young men,” Andover head coach Jeremy Hable said. “Players like Landyn Nelson, Joey Mallet and Luke Jacobson playing different roles and stepping up at different times and numerous other guys have stepped up at different times when called on.
“I feel we are playing some of our best basketball of the season right now. Playing good defense, winning the rebounding battle and shooting/sharing the ball really well. The championship game we started off a little cold, but we were getting the looks we wanted. Had to remain confident and keep shooting.”
Andover reached the section finals in convincing fashion, starting fast before easing to a 79-64 win over Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals, then rolling past Duluth East 73-52 in the semifinals.
In the finals, the Huskies built a seven-point halftime advantage before pulling away down the stretch, getting 19 points apiece from Musungu and Nelson, 16 from Foy and 10 from Angell. Coon Rapids, which finished the year with a 19-10 record, was led by Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman with 25 and Matthew Ellingson with 14.
“It felt surreal, and still does to a certain extent,” Hable said. “As a coaching staff, we were elated for this group. They bring it every day in practice, and it paid off.”
“I feel like our best all-around team play and basketball came during the section tournament,” Develice said. “We weren’t playing selfish basketball and were willing to do the extra things to get the wins.”
“I feel like we played our best during the section tournament,” Angell said. “We were playing as a unit and feeding off the energy of every play. Being connected all the time on the court has led us to being effective and efficient.”
“I think we elevated our game for the section tournament,” Foy said. “Our energy and connectivity were better than ever and that is why we were so dominant in the section playoffs.”
It was another playoff showdown between Andover and Coon Rapids, with the Cardinals getting the upper hand a year ago to reach the 7AAAA finals. Andover came back as the top seed again this season, a rewarding breakthrough after a close call a year ago to earn a trip to state.
“The feeling of complete pride that we were able to overcome the tough loss from last year and go to state this year,” Angell said. “This year’s team are great friends and love being together. We have bonded on and off the court and are connected while we play.”
“Watching my brother and some good friends go out how they did last year made that section championship much more meaningful and intense to win and get our revenge,” Foy said.
“I would say a feeling of confidence,” Develice said. “We know that last year didn’t obviously end the way we had hoped it would, so for us, we had set our goal to get to the championship and win it, which we were successfully able to do. With us being able to reach it the way we did gave us a feeling of confidence.”
Section 4AAA
It was an atmosphere more suited for a state championship as the top two teams in Class AAA met in the Section 4AAA finals March 17 in a sold out Columbia Heights gym, with Totino-Grace emerging with a 48-44 win over Columbia Heights.
A Terrence Brown layup off a steal in transition tied the game for the Hylanders at 44-44 with just over two minutes to play. But Totino-Grace got the final four points, taking the late lead on a Taison Chatman baseline jumper and sealing the win on a pair of Chatman free throws with eight seconds to play.
Columbia Heights finished the season with a record of 23-1, winning the Tri-Metro Conference. Brown was the Tri-Metro Player of the Year. All five Hylander starters were all-conference, including Brown, Mujah Burton, Donnavin Hinsz, Andrew Scoggins and Jency Davis.
Section 4A
New Life Academy topped Legacy Christian Academy 84-67 in the Section 4A finals March 18. The Lions, who finished 19-10, were led offensively by Dominic Zoa (18), Aiden Johnson (16) and Micah Stand (15).
State quarterfinals
Andover gave Class AAAA’s top-ranked Park Center everything it could handle in the state quarterfinals at Target Center in Minneapolis March 22, but the Pirates went on a late 13-2 run to put away a 74-60 win.
The Huskies trailed by double digits in the first half, but an 8-0 run early in the second half put Andover ahead 41-40 with under 14 minutes to play. The game remained close deep into the contest before the late Park Center run.
Kopetzki and Musungu each had double-doubles for Andover. Kopetzki had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Musungu recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Foy provided key production from the perimeter with 12 points, with Angell adding eight points inside.
Andover was scheduled to play in the consolation semifinals versus Eden Prairie March 23.
In Class AAA, Totino-Grace rolled past Hermantown in the state quarterfinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis March 22. The Eagles jumped out to a 46-25 lead at the half on their way to the runaway win. Leading Totino-Grace in double figures offensively were Chatman (19), Patrick Bath (16), Demarion Watson (12) and Jayden Livingston (10).
The Eagles were scheduled to return to action in the semifinals against Mankato East March 24. The Class AAA championship is Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.