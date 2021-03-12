Calvin Foy scored 26 points and Ben Kopetzki had 25 as Andover boys basketball earned a 97-64 win over Coon Rapids March 9, improving to 12-5 on the season. Jordan Doe led the Cardinals with 16.
Spring Lake Park put together a trio of close wins, defeating Maple Grove 60-59 March 4, Armstrong 67-65 March 6 and Rogers 68-63 March 9 to improve to 11-6 on the season. Scoring in double figures in the win over Rogers were Fitzgerald Wreh (17), Jack Leifker (14), Kaleb Skelly (13) and Trey Johnston (11).
Samuel Olson scored 20 points and Aaron Kaul had 14 as Blaine topped Anoka 59-52 March 9. Jaypheth Nyamari scored 15 and Anthony Howze had 14 for Anoka.
Columbia Heights moved to 11-1 with a 59-50 victory over St. Anthony Village March 8. Hassan Kamara had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Hylanders.
Eli Nelson scored 23 to lead Fridley in a close 73-70 win over Brooklyn Center March 8.
Charlie Bovee had 16 points and nine rebounds as Legacy Christian Academy earned a 76-52 win over Hope Academy March 8. Bovee and Wald had 13 points apiece as the Lions won 66-52 over Hill-Murray March 11 to finish the regular season 17-1.
Totino-Grace took Class 4A’s top-ranked Champlin Park to the wire March 9, but the Rebels escaped still undefeated with a 71-69 win. Taison Chatman scored 16 to lead the Eagles.
Jordan Stone scored 19 and Tyler Cowden had 16 to lead PACT to a 54-40 win over Avail Academy March 8.
St. Francis is 11-6 through March 11.
Boys basketball section tournaments begin March 15.
