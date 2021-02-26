Columbia Heights boys basketball picked up a huge win over DeLaSalle Feb. 23, knocking off the Islanders 62-60 to complete a season sweep and remain atop the Tri-Metro Conference. Donnavin Hinsz scored 24 points to lead the Highlanders offensively in improving to 9-1.
Sam Musungu netted 30 points to help drive Andover past Spring Lake Park 69-66 in overtime Feb. 23 as the Huskies improved to 9-3 on the season. Trey Johnston led the Panthers with 24.
Elijah Smith scored 20 points to help lead Coon Rapids to a 76-43 win over Anoka Feb. 17. Matthew Ellingson (13), M.J. Galimah (12) and Jordan Doe (11) also scored in double figures for the Cardinals. Priestly Jibunor scored 14 to lead the Tornadoes.
St. Francis erased a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Mississippi 8 rival Cambridge-Isanti 59-53 Feb. 23. Matthew Bothun had 20 points and nine rebounds and Cody Pennebaker had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.
Harley Kendall and Tommy Steffen each scored 17 as Legacy Christian cruised past North Lakes 85-34 Feb. 22 to improve to 12-1 on the year.
Five players hit double figures as Totino-Grace notched a 78-63 win over Coon Rapids Feb. 23, improving to 10-2. Taison Chatman led the Eagles with 19.
