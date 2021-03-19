Andover boys basketball earned the top seed in the Section 7AAAA Tournament, and along with it a bye into the semifinals. The Huskies will host the winner of the March 20 quarterfinal between No. 4 Blaine and No. 5 Coon Rapids in the semifinal round March 23. The championship is March 25. Seventh-seeded Anoka opens at No. 2 Duluth East in the quarterfinals March 20.
St. Francis earned the No. 2 seed in Section 5AAA and is scheduled to host No. 7 Monticello in the quarterfinals March 19. The semifinals are March 23 and the finals are March 26.
Legacy Christian Academy earned the top seed in Section 4A and will open the playoffs at home in the quarterfinals March 20. PACT is the No. 5 seed and opened the playoffs with a home win in the first round against Eagle Ridge Academy March 18. The semifinals are March 23 and the finals are March 25.
Spring Lake Park earned the No. 4 seed in Section 5AAAA and is scheduled to host Osseo in the quarterfinals March 20. The winner advances to the semifinals March 23 for a possible showdown against Class 4A’s top-ranked and undefeated Champlin Park. The section final is March 25.
Arguably the strongest section in Class AAA features three of the top four ranked teams in the state, led by No. 1 Minnehaha Academy. Third-ranked Totino-Grace is the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked Columbia Heights is the No. 3 seed. Both the Eagles and Hylanders have quarterfinal home games March 19, and with wins would advance to meet in the semifinals March 23. The finals are March 26.
Fridley received the No. 5 seed in Section 5AAA and is scheduled to play at No. 4 Becker in the quarterfinals March 19, with the semifinals March 23 and the finals March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.