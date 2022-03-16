The top two ranked teams in Class AAA were set to clash for a trip to state March 17, as Columbia Heights and Totino-Grace reached the Section 4AAA finals.
Andover and Coon Rapids were set to square off for the Section 7AAAA title March 17, as the top-seeded Huskies dominated their way to the finals, while the second-seeded Cardinals persevered in a pair of close matchups.
Legacy Christian Academy booked a spot in the Section 4A finals for the third year in a row, slated to play for a repeat title March 18 against New Life Academy.
The state boys basketball tournament is March 22-26.
Section 7AAAA
Top-seeded Andover sprinted out to a 19-point halftime lead on its way to a 79-64 win over Cambridge-Isanti in its Section 7AAAA opener March 10, then outpaced Duluth East 73-52 in the semifinals March 15. Sam Musungu netted 28 points, and Ben Kopetzki had 19 against C-I. In double figures versus Duluth East were Musungu (22), Conner Foy (17), Landyn Nelson (15) and Kopetzki (10).
Anoka took second-seeded Coon Rapids to the wire, but the Cardinals prevailed 87-79 in the quarterfinals. Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman (31), Makieth Deng (20) and Elijah Smith (18) led Coon Rapids in scoring, with Anoka led by Keenan Rodriguez (25), Jay Nyamari (19), Adam Anderson (12), Colton Sherer (11) and Evan Frecking (10). Smith led the way for the Cardinals with 22 points in a 54-52 win over Forest Lake in the semifinals.
Duluth East clipped Blaine 60-58 in the quarterfinals. A.J. Kaul led the Bengals with 14 points.
Section 4AAA
Top-seeded Columbia Heights took down Hill-Murray 103-49 in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals March 9, then rolled past Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 84-54 in the semifinals March 12. Terrence Brown led the way in the playoff opener offensively with 27 points, joined in double figures by Donnavin Hinsz (16), Jency Davis (14) and Muja Burton (14). Burton led the way in the semifinals, putting up 37 points, followed by Brown (17), Andrew Scoggins (12) and Davis (10).
Totino-Grace dispatched St. Anthony Village 98-22 and Mahtomedi 67-49 to reach the finals.
Section 4A
Legacy Christian topped Trinity 65-55 in the Section 4A quarterfinals March 12, then sped past Hope Academy 85-69 in the semifinals March 15. Aiden Johnson reached 1,000 points for his career in the quarterfinals and added another 29 points in the semifinals, with 18 apiece contributed by both Micah Strand and Dominic Zoa, and 14 by Solomon Kardell.
Section 5AAAA
Spring Lake Park knocked off Maple Grove 74-68 in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals March 9, before falling to second-seeded Osseo 76-55 in the semifinals March 15. Payton Thomsen scored 24, and Logan Kinsey had 21 in the win over Maple Grove.
