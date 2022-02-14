Near-flawless races have become nearly routine.
And now, the Blaine boys Alpine ski team is making history.
The Bengals became the first district Alpine team to qualify for state since 1992 after a runner-up finish at the Section 7 meet in Biwabik Feb. 8, outpacing third-place Cook County/Silver Bay by 14 points to advance.
"The feeling is awesome," Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. "It has been a process to get here and it stems from having great assistant coaches who are equally passionate about ski racing.
"For these boys to be able to all put two runs together in a race is now becoming second nature and making them super fun to watch. We couldn't be more proud of these boys putting in the work and making it to state."
Blaine has a roster deep in skiers capable of putting together a pair of stellar runs on a single day. Getting everyone to do so at once though is a tall task, but one the Northwest Suburban Conference champion - and now state-qualifying - Bengals were up to in their biggest meet of the year.
"Being in Section 7, we have to travel up to Biwabik for our section meet each year and compete against several teams from up north of which we know nothing about," Gronski said. "We coach a lot of other metro kids on the weekends and know most of the coaches from down here so we know who's good in the metro, but rarely see the northern skiers. As the section race progressed, we knew Duluth East was the team to beat and Cook County/Silver Bay was a solid team. The timing system we use has the ability to live stream the skiers' times as they come down the race course, so we can go on our phones and see where each skier is sitting, but the race officials are able to turn this off on the second run to create a little drama, and you have to wait for the awards ceremony to know exactly how it all shakes out.
"Most parents and coaches comb through the results and try to figure where each individual has placed. I had many people come up to me saying that they thought we were 'in' from their calculations. So your hopes are high, but you never really know until they announce from last to first and you just hope to not hear your team called. When it got to third place and CC/SB was called the chalet erupted! It was so cool to see the reaction of all these kids, and to finally be the ones on the podium taking pictures with a trophy. The most exciting part of this team making it to state is that we only lose one skier and our alternate to graduation from the section/state team. We have a great chance to repeat for the next couple years, and to shoot for section champion!"
Lucas VanWechel led the Bengals in seventh place in 1:21.72, followed closely by Quinn Snyder in 10th in 1:22.45, Jared Killian in 13th in 1:23.58 and Kevin Sarazin in 22nd in 1:25.70. Roger McQuay earned 32nd in 1:27.71 and Chase VanGuilder earned 50th in 1:33.70.
Alpine skiing is a sport in which athletes can only replicate course conditions and compete during a short portion of the year when snow allows. The Bengals have thrived with a committed group that takes advantage of every wintry moment to get in as many extra runs as possible on the slopes.
"In our sport we can only train and race when the ski areas are open," Gronski said. "When the snow melts we are done. We don't get to have a summer waiver to be able to train on snow in the offseason, (but) we do have an exemption in our sport, where we are allowed to train and compete on other teams during the high school season that other sports are not allowed to do, so we have encouraged our skiers to be on weekend 'D' teams or pursue additional training through USSA programs."
On top of that, skiing has become a family tradition in the Blaine program, with sibling power helping the Bengals climb the standings through the years.
"We have had several families come through our program with multiple siblings who have bought into our philosophy and have gotten all their kids and others on the team into multiple programs, so these kids are skiing nearly every day," Gronski said. "With these kids logging so much time on the snow and getting so many more laps in courses, our team has a ton of depth so that our kids' biggest competition is their teammates all trying to earn a varsity spot each week."
Sydney Kalina advanced to state as well in the girls race, earning 11th overall in 1:24.78 to lead the Blaine girls to fifth place as a team.
"She absolutely killed the pitch on Helsinki, the steeper of the two race hills," Gronski said. "I have seen every one of her race runs, and never have I seen her attack the course like she did on her first run ... For Sydney to make it was a huge addition to all six of our boys."
Avery Soli earned 26th, Lucy Kalina earned 27th, Gianna Wall earned 43rd and Fiona Wahlgren earned 57th for the Bengals.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Biwabik.
Andover
Andover had four individuals advance to state, with the boys team earning fourth and the girls earning ninth.
In the boys race, Brandon Schroeder earned 11th place in 1:22.59, Kyle Sanders earned 15th in 1:23.94 and Ben Audette earned 18th in 1:24.35 to all qualify for the state meet. Carson Smith earned 28th and Ryan Lazan earned 37th to follow for the Huskies as they finished just six points out of third place as a team and 20 points back of second place.
Natalie Schoenberg earned fifth overall in 1:22.24 to qualify for the Andover girls. Elyse Schroeder earned 34th place.
Anoka
Stella Gronski advanced to state with a seventh-place individual finish in 1:23.03 to lead the Anoka girls to third place as a team. Claire Gronski followed in 18th, Kirsten Bailey earned 32nd and Grace Flynn finished 41st.
Joe Pinewski finished 20th and Ian Brunn finished 30th to lead the Anoka boys to 11th.
Coon Rapids
Shelby Robideau finished 38th and Mary Olson took 45th to lead the Coon Rapids girls, and Joe VanNorman led the Coon Rapids boys.
St. Francis
Evan Haupert led the St. Francis boys and Elizabeth Norberg led the St. Francis girls.
